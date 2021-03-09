Sexual-Assault Survivors Are Not Political Pawns

President Biden used the occasion of International Women’s Day to sign an executive order initiating a rollback of his predecessor’s restoration of due-process rights on college campuses. The Trump administration, under the leadership of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, developed new guidelines pertaining to universities’ application of Title IX of the Civil Rights Act. Those guidelines were themselves part of a course correction away from the Obama administration’s approach. In April 2011, Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the Department of Education, Russlynn Ali, issued a 19-page Dear Colleague letter instructing schools to use a lower preponderance-of-evidence standard in determining …