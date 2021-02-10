Shame on Randi Weingarten

American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten insisted that “we have to get this done.”

“Take me at my word,” she implored.

I hope you didn’t.

In a glowing New York Times profile published on Monday, Weingarten was in damage-control mode. The pandemic has made plain what has always been true: Teachers’ unions are a destructive force in our politics, and worse, our children’s lives. The piece, given the embarrassing headline “The Union Leader Who Says She Can Get Teachers Back in Schools,” includes a smorgasbord of weasel words meant to provide Weingarten and her organization political cover. A few selected examples:

“Schools will reopen.

…