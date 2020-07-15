The Corner

PC Culture

Shamed Straight?

By
Students walk on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn., November 12, 2015. (Shannon Stapleton / Reuters)

In Impromptus today, I begin with the wokery that now plagues us, and that carries a whiff of the Cultural Revolution in China. Just a whiff, but pungent enough. I wrote my column before news broke of Bari Weiss’s resignation from the New York Times.

Have you had a chance to read her letter? It’s powerful. If ever we recover a culture of free expression and diversity of thought, I believe her letter will be regarded as an important landmark. It is anyway, as far as I’m concerned.

When I was growing up, there was a much-discussed documentary called “Scared Straight!” I have long thought that universities, press organs, and other institutions might be shamed straight — shamed into reflecting on, and re-embracing, liberal values. But the wait has been quite long . . .

With some regularity, I hear horror stories from campus, and I brush up against campus wokistas myself every now and then. I realize that I would not last a day on a campus — a typical American campus. Maybe a week. I’d use the wrong pronouns or something, and I’d be cooked.

I recall something that Arthur Waldron told me. (He is the eminent Asia scholar.) When he was teaching at Princeton, he said that North Korea invaded South Korea, thus starting the Korean War. This is like saying that Wednesday follows Tuesday. But it got him into a heap of trouble. He decamped to Penn.

Back to Bari Weiss for a moment. You often hear, “Twitter is not real life, you know. Don’t mistake Twitter for real life.” An important point. But sometimes Twitter, or the Twitter spirit, if you will, spills over into real life, with doleful consequences.

Other topics in my Impromptus today include Hamilton (the musical), Dr. Anthony Fauci, and extremism. At various times in my life, I have been posited as an extreme. Little reasonable old me? Yup. There are always people who will pin you as an extremist, thus advertising their own moderation. Conversely, there are people who will pin you as a mushy moderate, thus advertising their purity and boldness.

Anyway, I thought of a story from Yale, which I wanted to relate to you here on the Corner. Willmoore Kendall, as you know, was the famed right-wing political scientist, and Cleanth Brooks was the famed literary scholar. Kendall once observed, “Cleanth is always the second-most-conservative person in the room.”

Comments

I have often served as foil to modern-day Cleanth Brookses (though they lack his talent), allowing them to say, “Well, I may have strong views, but I’m not like Jay.”

Anyway, enough self-reference. For today’s Impromptus — delivering more self-reference! — go here.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

Farrakhan’s Influence Remains a Problem

By
At a moment in American cultural history when even a hint of opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement can result in jobs being lost and people hounded out of the public square, the muted reaction to open expressions of anti-Semitism is striking. When Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted ... Read More
U.S.

Farrakhan’s Influence Remains a Problem

By
At a moment in American cultural history when even a hint of opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement can result in jobs being lost and people hounded out of the public square, the muted reaction to open expressions of anti-Semitism is striking. When Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted ... Read More
NR PLUS PC Culture

Even Saints Can Get Canceled

By
The vandals in St. Louis have a new target: St. Louis. The American city began as a French settlement in Spanish Louisiana. The French fur traders who set up shop there named it for Louis IX, the sainted French king whose Christian zeal and personal integrity caused him to be regarded by his contemporaries and ... Read More
NR PLUS PC Culture

Even Saints Can Get Canceled

By
The vandals in St. Louis have a new target: St. Louis. The American city began as a French settlement in Spanish Louisiana. The French fur traders who set up shop there named it for Louis IX, the sainted French king whose Christian zeal and personal integrity caused him to be regarded by his contemporaries and ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Peak Jacobinism?

By
The Jacobin Left is just now beginning to get edgy.  A few of its appeasers and abettors are becoming embarrassed by some of the outright racists and nihilists of BLM and the Maoists of Antifa — and their wannabe hangers-on who troll the Internet hoping to scalp some minor celebrity.  The woke rich too ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Peak Jacobinism?

By
The Jacobin Left is just now beginning to get edgy.  A few of its appeasers and abettors are becoming embarrassed by some of the outright racists and nihilists of BLM and the Maoists of Antifa — and their wannabe hangers-on who troll the Internet hoping to scalp some minor celebrity.  The woke rich too ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Cuomo’s Poster

By
Have you seen Andrew Cuomo’s poster? The New York governor’s pandemic-themed design was apparently intended as a celebration of the state’s effort against coronavirus. It’s difficult to describe, but there’s a mountain in the middle labeled “111 Days of Hell,” a rope around it labeled “Pulling ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Cuomo’s Poster

By
Have you seen Andrew Cuomo’s poster? The New York governor’s pandemic-themed design was apparently intended as a celebration of the state’s effort against coronavirus. It’s difficult to describe, but there’s a mountain in the middle labeled “111 Days of Hell,” a rope around it labeled “Pulling ... Read More