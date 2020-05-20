She Tweeted

Today Mika Brzezinski tweeted:

.@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

“At what point is @Twitter a part of this?” the co-host of Morning Joe asked.

It was just a little over four years ago that Donald Trump leaned in and complimented Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for their coverage, “You have me almost as a legendary figure, I like that.”

Advertisement

Sometimes I think: In their own way, they are still burnishing his legend.