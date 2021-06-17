Sheldon Whitehouse’s Preposterous Response to the SCOTUS Obamacare Ruling

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Washington, D.C., September 27, 2018 (Tom Williams/Pool via Reuters)

Dan McLaughlin has a round-up of the many hysterical claims made by prominent Democrats in the fall of 2020 that Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court would mean the end of Obamacare.

In response to the Supreme Court’s 7-2 decision, which held the plaintiffs in the Obamacare case lacked the standing to sue, Democratic senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island tells CNN that he has no regrets about the scaremongering. In fact, Whitehouse claims, it was the dire warnings from Democrats that may have saved Obamacare:

"If we hadn’t done that, maybe they would have" killed the law, Whitehouse said. "It may be (saved) because we did so many warnings." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 17, 2021

Whitehouse’s claim is, of course, preposterous. It was obvious in the fall of 2020 that the Court was not going to strike down Obamacare in the case before it. See, for example, Ramesh Ponnuru’s September 2020 column: “Amy Coney Barrett Is No Threat to Obamacare.”