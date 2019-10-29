The Corner

Elections

She’s Got a Plan for That, but She’s Going to Need to Change It Later

By

Towards the end of an online discussion with Bret Stephens, New York Times columnist Gail Collins offers an assessment of Elizabeth Warren that is supposed to be reassuring but turns out to be the opposite: “I know you know that if she gets elected, she’ll only get a little chunk of her agenda passed into law. There are pieces, like the free tuition part, that I’d like to see her rework substantially. It’s already clear she’s going to come up with a revised agenda and I say let’s wait for that to have a real point-by-point argument.”

Comments

In a more logical world, the assessment from like-minded fans that “she’s going to have to come up with a revised agenda” would be a major counterargument against a candidate running on the unofficial slogan, “I have a plan for that.” And “wait until her revised, real plans get unveiled” is simultaneously an admission that the current plans are glaringly unrealistic and a plea to the electorate to put their faith in something unknown and hoping for the best.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Culture

Not Enemies, but Friends

By
When the Founders designed the basic architecture of the American system, they bore in mind among other antecedents the Roman republic. Their heirs are fascinated by a rather different model of social organization: the junior-high cafeteria. “Nobody should be friends with George W. Bush,” reads the ... Read More
White House

Stop Claiming ‘No Quid Pro Quo’

By
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-column series this weekend, dealing with recent developments in the impeachment inquiry that House Democrats are conducting in connection with President Trump’s dealings with the government of Ukraine. Quid pro quo . . . it’s the new “by the book.” You ... Read More
Elections

Will Hillary Run Again?

By
The Ghost of Hillary Past is threatening to become the Ghost of Hillary Present for Democrats. Could the woman who lost to Donald Trump in 2016 run a third time for the presidency? A few weeks ago, everyone was convinced that Hillary Clinton was content to snipe at President Trump from the sidelines (he is all ... Read More
Politics & Policy

CNN Is Not So Different from Breitbart

By
CNN went apesnit Friday night on the news that Facebook had tapped Breitbart as one of the sources for its new “news tab.” National Review was also tapped, indicating that Facebook is making an effort to be inclusive in its understanding of what news is. Perhaps Facebook has noticed that a declared ... Read More