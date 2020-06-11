Shocked and Awed Gratitude

The Corner

Our flash webathon ran from Friday to Monday, and it can be defined in small part as an undertaking of moving goalposts: The initial ambitious (so we figured) objective of $50,000 soon became — in the face of immediate reader outpouring — $100,000, then $125,000, then $150,000. The tally: From the website, over $160,000 was donated by 1,622 generous people. More has come and is coming by mail. To call this undertaking a success would be an understatement.

Inside the virtual offices, we are not slapping backs and blathering look-what-we-done self-congratulations. This is not about us raising money — this is about you, our kindly friends and supporters, rallying to give, to make sure this cause that is NR — this ever-more-important voice of conservative sanity — remains vigorous in the face of relentless and coordinated leftist assaults on the foundations of our Republic. Our enemies, and they are that, have raised the Jolly Roger and have fired the cannons, while our institutions hoist white flags. Meanwhile, National Review is speeding to the sound of the gunfire, guns ablaze. If there are torpedoes, well, damn them.

None of it is done without you. Mates! We should neither be shocked nor awed by the depth of selflessness, the amount of aid provided, the numbers of NR readers and subscribers who stepped up (as they have, time and again, in response to past appeals) to commit to an institution lacking a moral claim on the contents of anyone’s wallet. But we all know what is at stake here and now. We all know this is no passing fancy of leftist recklessness. Outnumbered and unafraid, we all know that this may indeed be our St. Crispin’s Day. We thank those who, through their generosity, have joined this band of brothers and sisters, to fight and to inspire. There is no restricted admission period for becoming part of our ranks, so if you’d still wish to help NR, donate here, and know our appreciation is deep and heartfelt. God bless all.

Culture

Cancel Cancel Culture

By
The vanguard of the revolution has set its beady-eyed gaze on . . . Paw Patrol. Paw Patrol, a children's cartoon about doggie do-gooders, has as one of its principal characters a German shepherd called Chase, who is a police officer. (A police officer in an imaginary universe in which dogs have full-time ... Read More
U.S.

The Bitter Irony of Revolutions

By
The ancient Greeks created new words like "paradox" and "irony" to describe the wide gap between what people profess and assume, and what they actually do and suffer. Remember the blind prophet Teiresias of ancient drama. In the carnage of Athenian tragedy, he alone usually ends up foreseeing danger ... Read More
U.S.

Welcome to America’s Cultural Revolution

By
We're in the dawn of a high-tech, bloodless Cultural Revolution; one that relies on intimidation, public shaming, and economic ruin to dictate what words and ideas are permissible in the public square. "Words are violence" has always been an illiberal notion meant to stifle speech and open discourse. ... Read More
Education

The Krugman-Led Mob Comes for Academic Freedom

By
The long march through the institutions ends in the university economics department. The digital mob, led by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman and Michigan professor Justin Wolfers, has arrived at the University of Chicago, where it is pressuring the school to remove Professor Harald Uhlig from his position ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt's book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
