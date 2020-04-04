Shocked by the Support, but . . . Should We Be?

In thick, in thin, for decades, NR readers have always shown up, ready to give additional support to this enterprise, which they hold to be an agent of their thoughts and principles, their desires that conservatism be propagated, with consequence, and their hope that the enemies of our principles — the very ideas at the foundation of our Republic — be challenged, mocked, exposed, and beaten back.

Advertisement

We should be used to this kindness. Comfortable with it. Assuming it even?

Heck no. As individuals working here at Bill Buckley’s enterprise, and collectively, institutionally, we remain shocked — mouths agape, heads shaking in wonder — that such unmitigated and cheerful selflessness persists. Should we be, given six decades of such?

And so it goes with our current short-term webathon, launched in this time of crisis: Since Monday over 600 people have contributed some $48,000 to NR. Zounds! This puts us halfway toward our goal of $100,000 (and if the heavens see fit, more, as our needs are, well, much more). As is often the case, individuals attach thoughts and compliments and attaboys to their generosity. Some examples:

Cathleen tenders $50 and lets loose: “Can’t thank you enough for being a consistently clear voice of reason throughout this ordeal. I’ve been following all kinds of coverage like a crack addict, and always come back here for honesty, clarity, and truth. Special kudos to David Harsanyi (my new favorite NR author) and Andy McCarthy (a perennial favorite), although ‘there’s not a bad one in the bunch’ as my late, great Dad would say. Keep up the good work . . . wish this was 1000 times more.” Gosh Cathleen you are the best.

David sends General Grant our way, and explains why: “Comprehensive coverage of the pandemic is great. You have addressed the pandemic from the where-are-we-at perspective instead of piling-on-the-fault perspective. I’m donating because I want to know today if what I thought was true a month or a week or just last night has changed. I don’t want melodrama. I want the whole truth as best understood today.” That’s what we aim to do, and can do because we have friends such as you. Thanks terribly.

Michael contributes $100 and makes an act of contrition: “Frankly, I’m ashamed that it’s taken me this long to contribute to NR. You’ve been my go to for years and it’s time that I paid my fair share to support real journalism. I encourage others to contribute as well as subscribe as I’ve just done.” No sins committed Mike . . . but a major-league work of charity, for which we are deeply appreciative.

Oh boy oh boy, alter-ego Pete sends $50 and touches all the bases: “Here’s my weekly commuter train budget; saved because I’m in my basement unexpectedly. NR helped bring down the Evil Empire so keep @ it with the ChiComms! . . . and bring home that Pulitzer, Geraghty!” If that organization was honest, he’d win hands down. Thanks so much.

Kate finds a kind $20 and off it goes, thisaway, with a swell story to boot: “In 1976 I picked up a copy of National Review in my college library, read a few articles, decided it made more sense to me than Rolling Stone, and within a couple of years my husband agreed and we became subscribers. My son was in his early teens when he read the online chats in, perhaps, 1990–91. The magazine in one form or another has been educating us all for a very long time. I wish I could give more.” Kate, you wondrous soul, you have no idea how much you have given us!

in my college library, read a few articles, decided it made more sense to me than Rolling Stone, and within a couple of years my husband agreed and we became subscribers. My son was in his early teens when he read the online chats in, perhaps, 1990–91. The magazine in one form or another has been educating us all for a very long time. I wish I could give more.” Kate, you wondrous soul, you have no idea how much you have given us! Stephen sticks $100 in the collection basket, and tells short and sweet a story that applies to many: “I’ve been inspired by WFB and his legacy for 40 years. NR continues to represent a refreshing, thoughtful alternative to traditional media.”

Lois does likewise, giving $100 and a mental-health update: “ National Review helps keep me sane, especially during these trying times. I respect and admire all your writers, but my current favorites are Michael Brendon Dougherty, Charles C.W. Cooke, and Rich Lowry. (No doubt influenced somewhat by my love of The Editor’s podcast, which gave me the desire to subscribe to NR Online.) Keep up the superb work!” Superb . . . love that you think that — and you’re right! Many thanks.

helps keep me sane, especially during these trying times. I respect and admire all your writers, but my current favorites are Michael Brendon Dougherty, Charles C.W. Cooke, and Rich Lowry. (No doubt influenced somewhat by my love of The Editor’s podcast, which gave me the desire to subscribe to NR Online.) Keep up the superb work!” Superb . . . love that you think that — and you’re right! Many thanks. Big Bad John appropriates $50 and echoes Lois: “NRO has provided some of the best Covid-19 coverage I’ve seen. Particular thanks to KDW, Jim G., Kyle Smith, MBD, Charles Cooke and especially your latest hire, David Harsanyi, whom I’ve been reading since his Denver newspaper days. Hang in there folks, ‘cos we really need you!” We are here because you are alongside us on the barricades John. Thanks.

There’s much more like that expressed by other comrades, and there’s more room to be had in the ranks of NR’s band of brothers, and sisters, the we happy few who are especially dedicated to standing athwart history and yelling stop. Surely, you want to join, so . . . how? Can you contribute $10, $25, $50, or $100? Is your mattress cash-lumpy, so that you might be able even to donate $250 or $500? Dare we ask you to consider $1,000 or more (five kindly souls have done just that!)? No amount is trivial, all goes toward us reaching (we pray) or even surpassing (we really pray) our $100,000 goal. If you have not yet contributed, please do show your generosity here. If you prefer to send a check, make it payable to “National Review” addressed to National Review, ATTN: 2020 Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, N.Y., 10036. Also please consider that if you wish to make a truly significant contribution e-mail me at jfowler@nationalreview.com to discuss some convenient means. God’s blessings on one and all!