Shorter CDC: Chances of Vaccinated People Getting COVID-19 Are Tiny, but Mask Up and Avoid Others Anyway

Stanisha Land receives the Moderna coronavirus vaccination shot at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, Ill., February 13, 2021. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters)

The CDC has announced what by any standard should be considered extraordinarily good news: Out of 66 million people who completed their vaccinations and waited at least two weeks, just 5,800 got COVID-19.

That’s fewer than one out of 10,000 people. One would think that with those odds, it would make sense for the CDC to tell Americans who have been vaccinated to resume normal activities and get on with their lives.

But we’re living in a world that doesn’t make sense.

So instead, the agency released this statement:

“Vaccine breakthrough infections make up a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated. CDC recommends that all eligible people get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one is available to them. CDC also continues to recommend people who have been fully vaccinated should keep taking precautions in public places, like wearing a mask, staying at least six feet apart from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and washing their hands often.”

Prior to the pandemic, Americans never went about their lives under the assumption that they had to be 100 percent protected before engaging in every activity. Yet now, health officials keep creating this completely ridiculous threshold whereby we aren’t just trying to protect against mass death or the collapse of the medical system, but somehow to make sure that there is zero risk before returning to normal.

This is a recipe for keeping people isolated and in a perpetual state of fear, no matter the economic, physical, and psychological toll.