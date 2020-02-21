Should Bloomberg Nuke Bernie?

Nate Silver wonders if the Bloomberg team is showing some leg on a potential anti-Bernie ad blitz:

I continue to wonder whether this foreshadows a major negative ad blitz against Sanders by Bloomberg.https://t.co/nvmpNdCZIo pic.twitter.com/lgnqfFLLVK — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 21, 2020

If Bloomberg is serious about stopping Bernie, he should do it. It might not work, and it certainly it won’t help Bloomberg, but it’d at least have the potential to dent Bernie and is a much more realistic scenario than candidates dropping out or forming a unity ticket before Super Tuesday less than two weeks from now.