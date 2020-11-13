The Corner

Education

Should Colleges be Measured by Their Students’ Upward Mobility?

By

To the egalitarians who increasingly dominate educational policy in America, a key metric for colleges and universities is how well they promote upward mobility — that is, to what extent do students from relatively poor backgrounds later rise to higher income levels? Schools where relatively few of those students make leaps up the income scale are said to be failing and need to reassess themselves.

A new book by college leaders James Koch and Richard Cebula focuses on that issue, looking particularly at colleges in Virginia. In today’s Martin Center article, Virginia education writer James Bacon assesses their work.

Bacon applauds the authors for their criticism of college administrators and governing boards that have turned a blind eye to the rapidly rising costs they have been imposing on students.

However, he takes issue with their arguments about upward mobility. He writes, “Koch and his colleague are making a huge unstated assumption, which they do not acknowledge in their book. That is: It is the responsibility of individual institutions to become vehicles for economic mobility rather than of state higher-education systems.”

Yes, but I’d go further and argue that it is the responsibility of students themselves to make the most of their education. Just as it isn’t the responsibility of professors to make students learn what they teach, it isn’t the responsibility of colleges to make students upwardly mobile.

And exactly how are colleges supposed to help the poor? The standard answer from educationistas like Koch and Cebula is that the more prestigious schools should try to recruit more students from low-income families. Bacon sees a problem: “It is not their job to create avenues of economic mobility for academically under-qualified individuals who would displace students—as it happens in Virginia, mostly students of Asian origin—who would benefit more from the challenging academic experience.”

In other words, don’t impose harms on some students in a crusade for equality.

He’s right about that.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Comments
George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Defined

By
Since last week, when we first learned of election results that were surprisingly close at the presidential level and unexpectedly bad for Democrats at the congressional level (and elsewhere), there has been a low-level civil war brewing within the Democratic Party. More moderate members, such as Richmond, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Defined

By
Since last week, when we first learned of election results that were surprisingly close at the presidential level and unexpectedly bad for Democrats at the congressional level (and elsewhere), there has been a low-level civil war brewing within the Democratic Party. More moderate members, such as Richmond, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The New Electoral Map

By
With most of the votes counted, we are edging closer to having results for most of the country for 2020, with the exception of a few extremely slow-counting states such as New York and California. And even challenges to the vote totals are unlikely to move the final results much in percentage terms. Among other ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The New Electoral Map

By
With most of the votes counted, we are edging closer to having results for most of the country for 2020, with the exception of a few extremely slow-counting states such as New York and California. And even challenges to the vote totals are unlikely to move the final results much in percentage terms. Among other ... Read More
White House

Will Trump Ride Off into the Sunset?

By
I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a “tragic hero.” Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and heroic but stubborn and self-fixated Antigone. In the ... Read More
White House

Will Trump Ride Off into the Sunset?

By
I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a “tragic hero.” Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and heroic but stubborn and self-fixated Antigone. In the ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

The Final Act

By
The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is rage-tweeting as I write. He has moved from a conspiracy theory about the poll watchers and mail trucks of fake ballots to a conspiracy theory about software that was programmed to inflict an electoral loss on Donald Trump. Soon, it will just be crazed ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

The Final Act

By
The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is rage-tweeting as I write. He has moved from a conspiracy theory about the poll watchers and mail trucks of fake ballots to a conspiracy theory about software that was programmed to inflict an electoral loss on Donald Trump. Soon, it will just be crazed ... Read More