The Corner

Education

Should Colleges Focus on Religious Diversity Too?

By

With college officials obsessed with so many other kinds of diversity, why not add religious diversity as well?

In today’s Martin Center article, Anthony Hennen writes about a movement to have colleges do so.

Why? Hennen answers, “One argument is for colleges to teach religious literacy because it’s a vital career skill. Another sees religion as an equity issue like race and gender, and colleges need to make religious accommodations for students to create an inclusive campus. The influence of both arguments isn’t likely to go away soon, either.”

The contention that students become more valuable to employers if they have been exposed to racial diversity is an old (and dubious) one; now it’s being used to get religious diversity into the curriculum and campus.

Another claim is that students will feel more “welcomed” if the school is making a big, splashy commitment to religious diversity.

Comments

Hennen reports that quite a few colleges have made some moves in this direction, including required courses on religious diversity. “The University of Michigan, for example, is developing virtual training modules on interfaith cooperation. Utah Valley University offers interreligious, interfaith, and worldview workshops to faculty and staff,” he writes.

The people pushing for this argue that college is a place of change, and they want these “good” changes. But Hennen is skeptical, concluding, “But students are generally more interested in getting a good job or learning something about the world, rather than serving as the activist vanguard for campus administrators.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

BLM Becomes the PLO

By
I am inclined to think that the Palestinians have some legitimate beefs, historically speaking. I just don’t care very much. You blow up children in pizza shops, and your priorities go right to the bottom of my global humanitarian to-do list. Palestinians want a state? I wouldn’t lend Mahmoud Abbas a cup ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

BLM Becomes the PLO

By
I am inclined to think that the Palestinians have some legitimate beefs, historically speaking. I just don’t care very much. You blow up children in pizza shops, and your priorities go right to the bottom of my global humanitarian to-do list. Palestinians want a state? I wouldn’t lend Mahmoud Abbas a cup ... Read More
Law & the Courts

On Judge Barrett, Let’s Tell the Truth

By
Once when I was a kid, my dad held up three fingers and asked, “Does this two look like a three?” Little did I know that this attempted sleight of hand would become a regular feature of the process for appointing federal judges. Watch for it in the days ahead as the Senate considers President Donald Trump’s ... Read More
Law & the Courts

On Judge Barrett, Let’s Tell the Truth

By
Once when I was a kid, my dad held up three fingers and asked, “Does this two look like a three?” Little did I know that this attempted sleight of hand would become a regular feature of the process for appointing federal judges. Watch for it in the days ahead as the Senate considers President Donald Trump’s ... Read More
Elections

‘Sorry, Charlie’

By
If it is true that rioters are using cans of tuna as weapons, I hope one of them had the wit to pick up a tin, pull down his mask a bit, smirk at the goon next to him and shout, “Sorry, Charlie!” before launching. It would almost be worth it. The president says that the ballistic advantage of a tuna can is ... Read More
Elections

‘Sorry, Charlie’

By
If it is true that rioters are using cans of tuna as weapons, I hope one of them had the wit to pick up a tin, pull down his mask a bit, smirk at the goon next to him and shout, “Sorry, Charlie!” before launching. It would almost be worth it. The president says that the ballistic advantage of a tuna can is ... Read More
World

War in the Desert, 21st-Century Style

By
The explosive sound of an Israeli Merkava IV tank firing reverberated from behind a hillside, a cloud of dust marking where the shell had been fired from. The shell flew across a field of shrubs and landed in the distance. Then another tank targeted the same location. The symphony of firing continued for ten ... Read More
World

War in the Desert, 21st-Century Style

By
The explosive sound of an Israeli Merkava IV tank firing reverberated from behind a hillside, a cloud of dust marking where the shell had been fired from. The shell flew across a field of shrubs and landed in the distance. Then another tank targeted the same location. The symphony of firing continued for ten ... Read More
Religion

Where Is the McCarrick report?

By
Why are we still waiting for the McCarrick report? Two years ago, after long overdue revelations that former Cardinal Archbishop of Washington, D.C., Theodore McCarrick, was a notorious sex-pest and perhaps a criminal pederast, he was stripped of his title as a cardinal of the Church. But the fact that someone ... Read More
Religion

Where Is the McCarrick report?

By
Why are we still waiting for the McCarrick report? Two years ago, after long overdue revelations that former Cardinal Archbishop of Washington, D.C., Theodore McCarrick, was a notorious sex-pest and perhaps a criminal pederast, he was stripped of his title as a cardinal of the Church. But the fact that someone ... Read More