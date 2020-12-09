The Corner

Should ‘Hate Groups’ Receive Pandemic Aid?

Who decides what constitutes a “hate group”? The Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League, apparently. They have the task of arbitrating which organizations have unconscionable views on all the morally serious issues of the day, in order that trusted outlets such as NBC News can point to some higher authority in reporting how “accused hate groups receive pandemic aid.”

The NBC News report reveals that “all the groups assessed . . . are actively promoting hateful ideologies, whether through literature, online content or grassroots organizing.” Indeed, it was none other than hate groups “primarily focus[ing] on advocating against immigrants and opposing the advancement of homosexual and transgender rights” that were in receipt of the Paycheck Protection Program money.

These included:

  • American Family Association
  • Federation for American Immigration Reform
  • Liberty Counsel
  • Center for Immigration Studies
  • Church Militant/St. Michael’s Media
  • Center for Security Policy
  • David Horowitz Freedom Center
  • Pacific Justice Institute
  • Clarion Project
  • American Renaissance / New Century Foundation
  • Ruth Institute
  • American College of Pediatricians
  • The Remembrance Project

Perhaps some of the aforementioned are spouting the sort of bile associated with the Ku Klux Klan. But why should we trust the judgment of people who have designated as a “hate group” the American College of Pediatricians, one of the very few groups to speak out publicly against the tremendous cruelty of sex-change experiments on gender-confused children?

All too often, one man’s “hate group” is another man’s bastion of hope. With the exception of organizations whose activity is illegal, if the PPP, a program designed for employers with 500 employees or less, is going to exist in harmony with the First Amendment, it cannot discriminate based on viewpoint.

Law & the Courts

Feds, States Sue to Break Up Facebook

By
The Federal Trade Commission and 48 state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, which, if successful, could lead to the first court-ordered breakup of a U.S. corporation in a decade. The lawsuit claims that Facebook has engaged in anticompetitive practices and attempted to ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Our Brave New Biden World

By
America traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality. Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No to Becerra

By
‘Now that the campaign is over, what is the people’s will? What is our mandate?” Joe Biden asked in his November 7 victory speech. “Americans have called on us to marshal the forces of decency and the forces of fairness. To marshal the forces of science and the forces of hope in the great battles of our ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Assessing Biden’s Defense Secretary Pick

By
On the menu today: Why Lloyd Austin should be confirmed or rejected upon his merits and not upon his time out of uniform; laying out why we’re having a spike in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from the coronavirus. (Hint: It’s not the guy down the street who doesn’t wear a mask when he’s going for a ... Read More
