The Corner

Education

Should Students Be Excused from School for Political Activism?

By
Demonstrators march to the U.S. Capitol as part of the Youth Climate Strike in Washington, D.C., September 20, 2019. (James Lawler Duggan/Reuters)

I’m not a fan of the decision by Fairfax County Public Schools to institute a new rule allowing middle-school and high-school students one excused absence per year for activism. But there’s likely a hidden motivation beyond the do-gooder comments being offered by administrators, and it’s not merely: “liberal teachers and administrators want to indoctrinate our kids.”

Now that the Parkland students and Greta Thunberg have achieved unprecedented prominence for child and teen activists, we can expect more children to be encouraged, recruited, or dragged into political activism — whether we like it or not. As many have noted, using teens and children as spokesmen for political causes turns them into a sword and shield; they can make wildly inaccurate comments and false accusations and avoid scrutiny, and any pushback against their statements is construed as “attacking a child.”

Thus, it’s likely that in the coming year or years, we will see more events on the National Mall in Washington, like a Global March for Climate Migrant Acceptance or Abortion Rights for Trans-Men or Gun Confiscation to Promote Veganism or whatever, scheduled during school days, with children and teens specifically encouraged to attend. Each time this happens, public school teachers and administrators will face the decision of whether or not to mark an unexcused absence for the kids who skipped school to protest. Few public schools want to get dragged into the social media maelstrom and turn into national click-bait, as a hundred websites regurgitate headlines like, “This Public School Punished Students for Marching in Support of Mandatory Intersectionality and Wealth Redistribution, And We Are Shook.” And this isn’t even getting into the potential for lawsuits.

Comments

Seeing what is coming down the pike, Fairfax County’s highly regarded public-school system now has this blanket policy that they hope will prevent controversy — one excused absence for year, no matter the cause, rally, or event. Conservative parents like myself might as well utilize the policy. (There’s that viewpoint neutrality in the law that our old friend David French salutes and Sohrab Ahmari finds particularly bothersome.) Students can attend right-of-center rallies, protests, and events, so if Fairfax parents want to encourage their kids to attend one of CPAC’s weekday events, they can do that. (I won’t be doing it; my boys would be bored out of their minds, and I don’t want them having to make up schoolwork.)

But the adoption of the rule also represents a fundamental surrender on the part of educators. There was a time, not so long ago, that teachers and school administrators would feel comfortable telling political activists of any stripe: “we know you believe that your cause is important; that’s how we feel about educating children. If you want middle-schoolers and high-schoolers to attend your event, please schedule it for after school, on a weekend, or during one of the multiple ‘teacher workdays’ during the year when students are not attending school. We believe that during school hours, children and teens belong in the classroom. This is why we spend money and have staff enforcing truancy.” Fairfax County Public School administrators are now afraid to make that argument. If they do so, they will be denounced by the activist class as insufficiently “woke,” progressive, or aligned with the popular causes of the day. The administrators are afraid to be authority figures, making a decision based upon the best interests of the children in their school system.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Health Care

Good Riddance to the Individual Mandate

By
I'm afraid I have to disagree with Kevin's argument that “Republicans were wrong to repeal the [individual] mandate while leaving much of the rest of the ACA regime in place.” I've shared his concerns in the past, but at this point it seems clear that the mandate’s demise, which occurred at the beginning of ... Read More
Health Care

Good Riddance to the Individual Mandate

By
I'm afraid I have to disagree with Kevin's argument that “Republicans were wrong to repeal the [individual] mandate while leaving much of the rest of the ACA regime in place.” I've shared his concerns in the past, but at this point it seems clear that the mandate’s demise, which occurred at the beginning of ... Read More
NRI Marketing

We’re Massively Outgunned in the Culture War

By
To be a conservative who writes about culture is to exist in hostile occupied territory. I belong to a couple of film critics’ associations and when I meet with fellow film critics I’m nearly always the only conservative in the room. I’m in the same kind of underdog situation when I’m writing about ... Read More
NRI Marketing

We’re Massively Outgunned in the Culture War

By
To be a conservative who writes about culture is to exist in hostile occupied territory. I belong to a couple of film critics’ associations and when I meet with fellow film critics I’m nearly always the only conservative in the room. I’m in the same kind of underdog situation when I’m writing about ... Read More
Health Care

Buttigieg’s Mandate Is Unneeded

By
Kevin Williamson makes the case that a lot of people made for the individual mandate or something like it: If you're going to forbid insurers from discriminating on the basis of health status, then you have to make people buy health insurance. Otherwise, they'll go without it until they get sick and then buy ... Read More
Health Care

Buttigieg’s Mandate Is Unneeded

By
Kevin Williamson makes the case that a lot of people made for the individual mandate or something like it: If you're going to forbid insurers from discriminating on the basis of health status, then you have to make people buy health insurance. Otherwise, they'll go without it until they get sick and then buy ... Read More
Elections

Buttigieg’s Mandate Makes Sense

By
The grievously misnamed Affordable Care Act was in part an effort to replicate the widely admired Swiss health-care system in the American context. The basic problem with that always has been that Switzerland is full of Swiss people, while the United States is full of maniacs. The preexisting-conditions ... Read More
Elections

Buttigieg’s Mandate Makes Sense

By
The grievously misnamed Affordable Care Act was in part an effort to replicate the widely admired Swiss health-care system in the American context. The basic problem with that always has been that Switzerland is full of Swiss people, while the United States is full of maniacs. The preexisting-conditions ... Read More
White House

Rudy’s Ukraine Adventure 

By
I’ve finally worked my way through the long New Yorker profile of the former Ukraine prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, who fed Rudy Giuliani supposedly bombshell information about corruption in Ukraine. The picture is about what you would expect: of Rudy on a wild-goose chase in a country he knew much less about than ... Read More
White House

Rudy’s Ukraine Adventure 

By
I’ve finally worked my way through the long New Yorker profile of the former Ukraine prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, who fed Rudy Giuliani supposedly bombshell information about corruption in Ukraine. The picture is about what you would expect: of Rudy on a wild-goose chase in a country he knew much less about than ... Read More
Immigration

Trump at the Border

By
Over on the home page, Kevin notes Trump not building a border wall paid for by Mexico as one of his failures. The idea that Mexico was going to pay for the wall was always fantastical and, while we can use more barriers at the border, Trump obviously overemphasized the wall. But Trump now actually has a good ... Read More
Immigration

Trump at the Border

By
Over on the home page, Kevin notes Trump not building a border wall paid for by Mexico as one of his failures. The idea that Mexico was going to pay for the wall was always fantastical and, while we can use more barriers at the border, Trump obviously overemphasized the wall. But Trump now actually has a good ... Read More