Should Teachers Have Vaccine Priority over the Elderly?

That’s clearly the assumption behind this Axios article. I don’t think there is any case for such prioritization absent a strong commitment to return to in-person schooling. But I’m not sure such prioritization — or really any prioritization that creates complexity or administrative delay — is a good idea anyway. The closer we can get to “first-come, first-served, with the elderly allowed to cut in line,” the better.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru