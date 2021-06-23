Should We Be Worried about Justin Trudeau?

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 19, 2021. (Blair Gable/Reuters)

I’m increasingly convinced that a projection of Justin Trudeau’s image and guidance is actually being beamed to us from some point several months in our collective past, representing a rupture in the space-time continuum that somebody should probably investigate. Frankly, it’s unnerving.

To wit: What in God’s name is this about?

It’s up to all of us to follow public health guidelines to beat COVID-19. That’s why I’m in quarantine after the G7, NATO, and Canada-EU summits. That’s why I took my Day-8 test today. And that’s why I’ll keep working from home until my 14-day quarantine comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/cm0iN5353V — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 23, 2021

Granted, the Canadian PM has had just one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. But per this report, he already received a negative COVID-19 test a week ago, thus allowing him to check out from his “quarantine hotel” (such a lovely place . . .) shortly after he had checked in following travel abroad. The same article reports:

An expert review panel recently said the hotel-quarantine policy had no scientific basis and recommended the government scrap it, noting travellers arriving by land face no such rule. The Opposition Conservatives have slammed the fact the hotel Trudeau stayed at isn’t one of the government-approved accommodations and reiterated its calls for the program to be ended. . . . Trudeau’s government has spent months defending the policy that requires most Canadians returning by air to stay in a hotel for up to three days at their own expense.

Canada’s rules, for now, call for not only the quarantine-hotel rigmarole above but a 14-day total quarantine and another COVID-19 test; hence, Trudeau’s public announcement that he’s still quarantining and just took his “Day-8 test.”

Taken together, these regulations are perplexing to those of us who have glimpsed (and, hopefully, will remain in) life on the other side of the pandemic.

Canada has kept in place draconian travel restrictions on visitors including those from the U.S. The government plans to start easing quarantine procedures for Canadians next month, but with many caveats. If somebody could use the technology from Tenet to reach Ottawa at whatever point of time they’re stuck in and notify them next month is actually July — not, say, November — that would be awesome.