‘Show Me the Evidence’

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the president’s outrageous vote-fraud claims, the possibility of a Trump news network post-presidency, and the surprising Republican House gains. Listen below, or subscribe to this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

