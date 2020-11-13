‘Show Me the Evidence’

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the president’s outrageous vote-fraud claims, the possibility of a Trump news network post-presidency, and the surprising Republican House gains. Listen below, or subscribe to this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
Trump’s Post-Election Litigation Crusade
Trump’s Post-Election Litigation Crusade
Moderate Dem Elissa Slotkin Vows Not to Support Nancy Pelosi for House Speaker
Moderate Dem Elissa Slotkin Vows Not to Support Nancy Pelosi for House Speaker
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
Wokeists Assault Space Exploration
Wokeists Assault Space Exploration
The Final Act
The Final Act
Mitch McConnell Will Appease Joe Biden? Oh, Please!
Mitch McConnell Will Appease Joe Biden? Oh, Please!
What Redrawn Districts Could Mean for House Control in 2023
What Redrawn Districts Could Mean for House Control in 2023
Judge Smacks Down Detroit Voter Fraud Lawsuit: ‘Rife with Speculation’
Judge Smacks Down Detroit Voter Fraud Lawsuit: ‘Rife with Speculation’
Return of the Propeller Heads
Return of the Propeller Heads
Contra NPR on Contraception
Contra NPR on Contraception
