Shultz Et Al.

Former secretaries of state George P. Shultz and Madeleine Albright testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on January 29, 2015. (Gary Cameron / Reuters)

“If I could choose one American to whom I would entrust the nation’s fate in a crisis,” wrote Henry Kissinger in 1982, “it would be George Shultz.” I lead my Impromptus column today with Shultz — who has just turned 100.

I go on to discuss threats to public officials — physical threats, I mean. There is a sickness in our country, quite apart from the coronavirus.

Some worthies have died in recent days (of various causes). I touch on a few of them: Chuck Yeager, Rafer Johnson, and Paolo Rossi.

I touch on Vikram Seth, too. The BBC has made a TV series out of Seth’s 1993 novel, A Suitable Boy. The series is airing now. In 1999, I wrote a piece about the author for NR: “Seth, Rhymes with ‘Great’.” I borrowed a line from Schumann, who used it about Chopin: “Hats off, gentlemen, a genius.”

Speaking of music, here is the latest episode of my music podcast, Music for a While. It starts with a Scarlatti sonata, played by Myra Hess. It ends with “The Way You Look Tonight” (Kern), done up by Art Tatum. There is ample material in between.

Yesterday, I did a Q&A podcast with Tim Alberta, here. Tim is the chief political correspondent of Politico (formerly of National Review). He has done some of the best reporting and writing of the post-election period (as of the pre-election period, to be sure). We talk, in particular, about our home state, Michigan.

Care for a little mail?

Mr. Nordlinger, I read your article about the meaning of conservatism a few days ago. I am reading an extremely interesting book by A. N. Wilson called “The Victorians.” I just now came across the following sentence: “Uganda was in a state of near civil war, with Muslims, Catholics and Protestants all at odds, and the pagans, devotees of witchcraft, hashish or bhang and polygamy, representing the forces of conservatism.” Having read a number of Wilson’s books, I think maybe he is being ironic?

One mo’:

Jay, Just now reading your article about Brad Raffensperger and “honor in the Republican Party.” I read a story a few years ago (about a boxer) and there was a line: “Honor is not a temporary trait.” That is one that has stuck with me. Another favorite (that I share with my grown kids): “Life is hard — get a helmet!”

Heh, yes — maybe two, to have a spare.