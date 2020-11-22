Sidney Powell Dropped from Trump Team

Sidney Powell has been unceremoniously removed from the Trump campaign’s legal team, according to a statement tweeted out by Jenna Ellis, the team’s most professional member. The statement reads, “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

Now, this may seem strange since Powell, along with Ellis and Rudy Giuliani, were the three presenters at the campaign’s big Thursday press conference, and it was Powell’s allegation that a massive, bipartisan, global communist conspiracy had stolen the election from President Trump that dominated the headlines. After the press conference, Ellis even proclaimed that Giuliani and Powell had “RELEASED THE KRAKEN,” a phrase Powell first started using in relation to the legal team’s efforts.

So, it seems rather farcical to suggest that Powell has not been a major part of Team Trump.

However, Powell has apparently not been getting paid by Donald Trump or his campaign. She announced as much on the “Examining Politics” podcast on Friday, on which she was interviewed by talk radio host Larry O’Connor. She ended the conversation by explaining, “I’m being paid by the people of the United States of America, and I want to make sure we get this right for the future of this country. It’s called defendingtherepublic.org.” The shoddily constructed website, which has been registered as a 501(c)(4), is a glorified cash register.

So Powell has been sowing Americans’ distrust in our system and each other, presumably while taking donations from the average Joes she spends so much time purporting to fight for. Powell has responded to Ellis and Giuliani by issuing her own statement: “I understand today’s press release. I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans through Dominion and Smartmatic, and we will be filing suit soon. The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic. #KrakenOnSteroids.”

Now that the Kraken-releaser has been released from her responsibilities as a conspiracy theorist for the Trump campaign, I hope Americans see her enterprise for what it is.