Sidney Powell’s Tell

If you knew absolutely nothing about the mountain of evidence contradicting the wild claims made by a trio of Trump campaign lawyers — Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell — in yesterday’s fever dream of a press conference, one aside from Powell should have made it abundantly clear that this is a charade meant to cater to Donald Trump’s ego and pad the pockets of the proselytizers of the #StopTheSteal conspiracy theory. No, I’m not talking about the rant about how “the software itself was created with so many variables and so many backdoors that can be hooked up to the Internet, or a thumb drive stuck in it or whatever.” I’m referring to how she proclaimed that the software, which was supposedly designed to change a certain percentage of votes for Trump into votes for Biden, would not have been discovered “had the votes for President Trump not been so overwhelming in so many of these states that it broke the algorithm that had been plugged into the system.”

This quasi-religious narrative — that the love and support for the president was so great that it overpowered malicious software in a cosmic triumph of good over evil — has so obviously been concocted to cater to Trump’s ego that it’s astonishing anyone could believe it. This PR offensive posing as a legal challenge exists only to placate the president and enrich his attorneys — to the detriment of his own supporters and the country.

