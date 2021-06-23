This week on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss Kyrsten Sinema’s op-ed, the ridiculous infrastructure talks, and the Sheldon Whitehouse beach club scandal. Listen below, of follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
The Corner
‘Sinema Says No’
Recommended
The Coming Backlash against Woke Public Schools
Parents have had enough of the politicization of their local schools. And even if the schools themselves can't see it yet, they will soon.
The Lab-Leak Theory: Evidence Beyond a Reasonable Doubt
Every good prosecutor will tell you that the best case is a strong circumstantial case — and that’s exactly what we have.
A Grad Student Tried to Correct a Misleading COVID Narrative. Rebekah Jones Tried to Ruin His Career for It
Jon Taylor had a disagreement with Jones over COVID data, so she falsely accused him of sexual harassment.
The Fall of Saint Anthony Fauci
On the unforced errors of America’s most political doctor.
The Breaking of Stephen Colbert
The demands of nightly doses of craven partisanship for year upon year have ruined him.
Maggie Haberman Is Right
Donald Trump really does believe that he, along with two former GOP senators, will be ‘reinstated’ to office this summer.
The Latest
Centrist Senators Announce Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
Eleven Republicans and ten Democrats have agreed on a $1.2 billion infrastructure 'framework.'
J. R. R. Tolkien’s Work Transcends ‘Wokeness’
On the Tolkien Society’s misguided descent into contemporary pieties.
Is Settling the Opioid Crisis the Job of a Maverick Judge?
In a case of epic proportions, Judge Polster employs threats and secrecy to wring a speedy settlement out of Big Pharma defendants.
Missouri Defies the Feds on Gun Control
Federal law trumps state law, but states don’t have to enforce it — which is why this measure should be upheld.
The EU’s Financial Sector Mercantilism Will Lead to Weakness, Not Strength
The best way to have open, strong, and resilient financial markets and payment systems is not to commit to central planning.
Don’t Let Them Turn Back the Clock on Law and Order
Crime is back. And across the country, a new breed of progressive prosecutor is restoring policies that will make the problem worse.