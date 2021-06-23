The Corner

Politics & Policy

‘Sinema Says No’

By

This week on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss Kyrsten Sinema’s op-ed, the ridiculous infrastructure talks, and the Sheldon Whitehouse beach club scandal. Listen below, of follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Comments
Members of the National Review editorial and operational teams are included under the umbrella “NR Staff.”

Recommended

The Latest