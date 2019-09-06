Six Days of Alabama Graze

The Corner

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to once again vindicate himself on the greatest and most important presidential storm prediction ever made, that Hurricane Dorian would possibly, maybe, sorta hit Alabama.

….This nonsense has never happened to another President. Four days of corrupt reporting, still without an apology. But there are many things that the Fake News Media has not apologized to me for, like the Witch Hunt, or SpyGate! The LameStream Media and their Democrat…..

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2019

This is the sixth day in a row the president has tweeted on this subject.

Can someone please check in on the president?

