Six Days of Alabama Graze

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to once again vindicate himself on the greatest and most important presidential storm prediction ever made, that Hurricane Dorian would possibly, maybe, sorta hit Alabama.

The Fake News Media was fixated on the fact that I properly said, at the beginnings of Hurricane Dorian, that in addition to Florida & other states, Alabama may also be grazed or hit. They went Crazy, hoping against hope that I made a mistake (which I didn’t). Check out maps….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2019

This is the sixth day in a row the president has tweeted on this subject.

Can someone please check in on the president?