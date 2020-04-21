Sixteen Things that Caught My Eye Today: Living Through Coronavirus, a Franciscan Surprise & More (April 21, 2020)

1. What I Learned From Nursing My Husband Through COVID-19

2. Navajo Nation Has Lost More Lives to COVID-19 Than 13 States Combined

3. We May Be ‘Safer at Home.’ But Many At-Risk Kids Aren’t.

4. 5-year-old with rare complication becomes first Michigan child to die of COVID-19

5. Catholic Priest Tends to Most Vulnerable in Pandemic Uninsured and Unemployed

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. This seems remarkable: Franciscan University to Cover 100% of Tuition Costs for Fall 2020 for New Students

7. The quarantine is an opportunity for churches to emerge stronger

8.

On this Divine Mercy Sunday I wonder again about the closure of our churches for private prayer. I know it’s an emergency and so temporary measures are needed. But are we reversing the hierarchy of values, putting physical health above spiritual? Let’s pray we can reopen soon. pic.twitter.com/ijmLBZNYRK — Bishop Philip Egan (@BishopEgan) April 19, 2020

9. If Liquor Stores Are Essential, Why Isn’t Church?

10. Archbishop Jose Gomez: See how they love one another

11. Charlie Camosy: Do we do everything in our power to lower the COVID-19 infection rate?

12. National Spelling Bee canceled for first time since 1945

13. Pro-Life Leaders Call for Coronavirus Vaccine Without Abortion Ties

14. Naomi Schaefer Riley: Let families help families, New York: A wise thing to do anytime, but especially during this crisis

15. Priest supported closing churches during 1918 flu pandemic, lamented loss of Mass

16. Walentyna Janta-Polczynska, Polish War Heroine, Dies at 107