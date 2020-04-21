Sixteen Things that Caught My Eye Today: Living Through Coronavirus, a Franciscan Surprise & More (April 21, 2020)

The Corner

1. What I Learned From Nursing My Husband Through COVID-19

2. Navajo Nation Has Lost More Lives to COVID-19 Than 13 States Combined

3. We May Be ‘Safer at Home.’ But Many At-Risk Kids Aren’t.

4. 5-year-old with rare complication becomes first Michigan child to die of COVID-19

5. Catholic Priest Tends to Most Vulnerable in Pandemic Uninsured and Unemployed

6. This seems remarkable: Franciscan University to Cover 100% of Tuition Costs for Fall 2020 for New Students

7. The quarantine is an opportunity for churches to emerge stronger

8.

9. If Liquor Stores Are Essential, Why Isn’t Church?

10. Archbishop Jose Gomez: See how they love one another

11. Charlie Camosy: Do we do everything in our power to lower the COVID-19 infection rate?

12. National Spelling Bee canceled for first time since 1945

13. Pro-Life Leaders Call for Coronavirus Vaccine Without Abortion Ties

14. Naomi Schaefer Riley: Let families help families, New York: A wise thing to do anytime, but especially during this crisis

15. Priest supported closing churches during 1918 flu pandemic, lamented loss of Mass

16. Walentyna Janta-Polczynska, Polish War Heroine, Dies at 107

