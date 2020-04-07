Sixteen Things that Caught My Eye Today: Recovering from Coronavirus and the Power of Prayer & More (April 7, 2020)

1.

It is with a heavy heart we’ve learned Jaxon Buell, who was born missing 80% of his brain, has died at the age of 5.

I asked his parents in 2017 what they believed Jaxon’s purpose was — here’s how his father responded:pic.twitter.com/CRkmG1BbNm

