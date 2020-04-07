Sixteen Things that Caught My Eye Today: Recovering from Coronavirus and the Power of Prayer & More (April 7, 2020)

1.
It is with a heavy heart we’ve learned Jaxon Buell, who was born missing 80% of his brain, has died at the age of 5.
I asked his parents in 2017 what they believed Jaxon’s purpose was — here’s how his father responded:pic.twitter.com/CRkmG1BbNm
— Catherine Hadro (@CatSzeltner) April 7, 2020
2.
Dona Nobis Pacem (“grant us peace”) #songsofcomfort pic.twitter.com/bl2iDDdaYa
— Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) April 7, 2020
3.
THREAD:
I had an interview with a pastor who recovered from #COVID19. For 14 days he self-quarantined in a guest room. Wife left food outside, kids FaceTimed him to talk. The fatigue, the fevers, the physical ailments were hard, but not as hard as the social isolation, he said.
— Sophia Lee 소현 (@SophiaLeeHyun) April 7, 2020
4. Iowa Trappist monks offer free caskets amid coronavirus
6. How the coronavirus is affecting vulnerable children
7. The Coronavirus Could Cause a Child Abuse Epidemic
8. Groups promote chemically induced abortions during the COVID-19 outbreak
9. Truck drivers make it possible for everyone else to work from home
10. John Kasich: The coronavirus made me doubt my faith, until I realized it was there all along
11.
When Coronavirus passes there should be national Sunday of thanksgiving celebrated in all churches. We should plan for it now.
— Mark Tooley (@markdtooley) April 5, 2020
12. CVS launches drive-thru rapid testing in Rhode Island and Georgia
13. Ford donates 15,000 masks to Mercy Hospital
14. Opera star Bocelli to sing from empty Duomo in Milan on Easter Sunday
15. About Dan and Stephanie Burke, who I’ve mentioned here before – both suffered Coronavirus, one was fighting for this life
16. John J. Miller!: Looking for God from Oran to Wuhan