Sixty-Five Million Lives and Counting

Today is the 48th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, in which seven justices found in the Constitution a supposed right to abortion. The decision struck down nearly all restrictions on abortion that most states had in place, and its reasoning made it nearly impossible to regulate the procedure even later in pregnancy.

Since 1973, Roe and ensuing abortion jurisprudence have succeeded in blocking the majority of laws intended to protect unborn human beings, despite the fact that those cases paid lip service to a compelling state interest in preserving unborn human life.

Forty-eight years later, what is the legacy …