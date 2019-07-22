The Corner

Science & Tech

Slouching toward ‘Brave New World’

By

Genetic engineering is among the most powerful human technologies ever invented. It holds great hope for everything from medical uses to cleaning up the environment. But it could also unleash a deadly pandemic or lead to a new eugenics with very sharp teeth.

The last time we witnessed something like this was the splitting of the atom. At that time, we had a sufficiently cohesive and responsible world community to enact meaningful legal and regulatory restrictions to govern the technology’s development, which have been generally successful — with some obvious exceptions. Imagine where we would be if atomic energy had developed under an anything goes paradigm.

We are apparently no longer sufficiently cohesive or responsible to similarly come to grips with the vast power of biotechnology. As a consequence, experiments are going forward that are both unwise and potentially unsafe. For example, even though the biotech world was in a supposed uproar about the birth of the first germline genetically engineered babies (meaning the changes will flow down the generations), nothing has been done to stifle supposedly rogue scientists from continuing to pursue such unethical human experimentation.

And now, two influential bioethicists take to the venerable Journal of the American Medical Association to ask: Heritable Genome Editing: Is a Moratorium Needed? You can guess what their answer is: no.

Indeed, the Brave New Worlders candidly reveal that there is essentially no moral or principled opposition to engaging in germ-line human engineering within the biotech/bioethics community:

The battle lines over heritable genome editing currently pit those who choose to ask “whether” to proceed against those who ask “how” to press on.

The latter hold that the collective ethical good is best served by a “responsible path” toward the prevention of crippling monogenic disorders; they are willing to trust that regulatory agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration will hold applications for heritable genome editing to rigorous demonstrations of safety and efficacy before they garner agency approval.

The latter approach is rank subterfuge. Without an enforceable, international legal ban on these experiments in humans to allow the regulations to catch up with the technology — which these authors and many other heavy hitters in the sector oppose — experimenters will simply do what they want. If U.S. agencies won’t give the green light, some will simply resort to outsourcing ethics (a term coined by my friend, the Stanford bioethicist, William Hurlbut) and conduct research in other countries, particularly China or Africa. I suspect that already going on.

As for the other group the authors mention, they aren’t really concerned about whether to genetically engineer, but are concerned merely about when to do it (as I predicted):

Those committed to asking whether to move forward with heritable genome editing espouse the primacy of a “broad societal consensus” as a precondition but have not articulated precisely how such societal accord may be attained

Such a voluntary pause would have zero no impact on those determined to keep on engineering regardless of what society might think.

With few influential voices within the biotech sector supporting laws to at least temporarily prevent human germline tinkering, the impetus will have to come from us. Good luck with that. President Trump — who has the world’s loudest voice — has uttered not a word. The Congress is snoozing. Regulatory and international agencies are mired in inertia. Most people seem to not care less — if they even know about what is happening with sparse concentrated reporting on the issue in the Trump, LGBT, and abortion-obsessed popular media.

Comments

So, as we yell at each other about whatever momentarily excites the social-media universe, one of the most important ethical questions to ever face humankind — whether to permit the human race to be engineered down the generations, and if so, under what conditions — goes essentially unaddressed outside of the community of scientists, bioethicists and biotech companies with a vested interest in the outcome.

We are slouching toward Brave New World. That’s worse than deciding we want to go there because it reflects a profound unwillingness and/or inability to govern ourselves responsibly.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Culture

White Cats and Black Swans

By
Making a film of Cats is a bold endeavor — it is a musical with no real plot, based on T. S. Eliot’s idea of child-appropriate poems, and old Tom was a strange cat indeed. Casting Idris Elba as the criminal cat Macavity seems almost inevitable — he has always made a great gangster — but I think there was ... Read More
World

Who Is Boris Johnson?

By
By next week at this time, Boris Johnson will be prime minister of the United Kingdom. Not since Margaret Thatcher has such an outsized personality resided in Number 10 Downing Street. Not since Winston Churchill has such a wit presided over Her Majesty’s Government. Wit is actually the chief reason for ... Read More
Energy & Environment

Ohio Bans ‘Nature Rights’

By
Finally! After voters in Toledo granted "rights" to Lake Erie -- in a special election, it should be noted, with minuscule turnout -- Ohio has outlawed the enforcement of "nature rights" in a budget bill signed by the governor. From the legislation: Sec. 2305.011...[Definitions omitted] (B) Nature or any ... Read More
Health Care

The Puzzling Problem of Vaping

By
San Francisco -- A 29-story office building at 123 Mission Street illustrates the policy puzzles that fester because of these facts: For centuries, tobacco has been a widely used, legal consumer good that does serious and often lethal harm when used as it is intended to be used. And its harmfulness has been a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Ungrateful among Us

By
This is the transcript from Episode 156 of The Editors. Rich: How bad were the president’s tweets? What does Ilhan Omar owe to her country? We will discuss all of this and more on this week’s edition of The Editors. I’m Rich Lowry, and I’m joined as always, or at least most of the time by the right, ... Read More