Small Crowds for Biden and Buttigieg in Iowa

Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg have had Iowa all to themselves this week, while Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren are trapped at the impeachment trial in Washington. 

But Biden and Buttigieg didn’t draw impressive crowds on Thursday:

It’s easy to read too much into the size of crowds: Ron Paul easily had the largest before the 2012 Iowa caucuses and then finished third place. That same year in Florida, the Newt Gingrich campaign drew crowds many times the size of those at Mitt Romney’s events before Gingrich lost the crucial primary by 15 points.

But the campaign does feel more than a little lackluster. Matthew Continetti writes in his latest column that “in two decades of serious observation of politics I have not seen a presidential primary that exerts less of a hold on the nation’s attention than this one. Why? The obvious answer is impeachment.”

Indeed, with four days to go until the Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential candidates didn’t even make the front page of the Des Moines Register

