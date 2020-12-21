Smartmatic’s Election-Conspiracy Lawsuit and What the New York Times Left Out

One of the popular conspiracy theories retailed by Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Rudy Giuliani, and the Trump legal team is that Dominion Voting Systems voting machines rigged the 2020 election, perfecting techniques pioneered by Smartmatic in rigging elections for Hugo Chavez in Venezuela. There are some obvious, glaring flaws in this theory, starting with the fact that Dominion and Smartmatic are competitors, and Smartmatic had no involvement in this election outside of Los Angeles. Given that a reputation for honest election administration is central to their businesses, both companies are very properly considering defamation lawsuits against Team Trump, and possibly …