The Corner

World

Social Conservatism in Britain

By
Conservative MP and former prime minister Theresa May processes with members of parliament in London, Britain October 14, 2019. (Tolga Akmen/Reuters)

Yesterday I spoke to a socially conservative friend in Britain who is seriously considering abstaining from tomorrow’s general election.

Brexit aside, she feels that no party represents her views. The Liberal Democrats and the Labour Party propose liberalizing abortion and gender self-identification laws. With hate speech laws, mandatory sex-education programs, and compulsory “diversity” training, freedom of expression and belief are on shaky ground in the United Kingdom.

But does the Conservative party stand up for social conservatives? Though their manifesto does not propose aggressive abortion or gender policies, the Tories tend to be very weak on social issues. Debate, they assume, is not possible, so best to mention these issues as little as possible. In the House of Commons, these matters tend to be left to a free vote, meaning MPs are not bound by a party-line and can abstain. Here, we see that some Tories are themselves proudly progressive. For instance, the Gender Recognition Act of 2004, which allowed for gender dysphoric citizens to change their legal gender, was approved by the majority of conservative MPs who participated in the vote.

Comments

Those who are not socially progressive often face PR problems. During the Conservative party leadership race, Jeremy Hunt was criticized for suggesting that the legal time limit for abortion ought to be reduced from 24 to twelve weeks, as it is in some European countries. He reassured his critics that he would not seek to change the law as prime minister. Jacob Rees-Mogg, known to be an arch-conservative figure in British politics, expressed similarly apologetic sentiments. He said that his views on abortion were merely an expression of personal conscience that nobody needs to take seriously.

This is hardly encouraging for people like my friend. If conservative MPs will not represent the interests of social conservatives, who will?

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Madeleine Kearns is a William F. Buckley Fellow in Political Journalism at the National Review Institute. She is from Glasgow, Scotland, and is a trained singer.

Most Popular

Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Elections

It’s Not Because She’s a Woman

By
In early October, Elizabeth Warren hit her stride. Her stock in the Democratic primary had been climbing steadily since midsummer, and as Joe Biden continued to lag, the Massachusetts senator became the first presidential hopeful to overtake him as front-runner in the RealClearPolitics polling average. She’s ... Read More
Elections

It’s Not Because She’s a Woman

By
In early October, Elizabeth Warren hit her stride. Her stock in the Democratic primary had been climbing steadily since midsummer, and as Joe Biden continued to lag, the Massachusetts senator became the first presidential hopeful to overtake him as front-runner in the RealClearPolitics polling average. She’s ... Read More
Film & TV

Clint Eastwood’s Messy, Nuanced Triumph

By
After a pipe bomb exploded at a concert held to celebrate the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta’s Centennial Park, the FBI came to suspect that the security guard who discovered the device might have planted it to gain a reputation as a hero. The knotty story of that security guard, Richard Jewell, does not lend itself ... Read More
Film & TV

Clint Eastwood’s Messy, Nuanced Triumph

By
After a pipe bomb exploded at a concert held to celebrate the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta’s Centennial Park, the FBI came to suspect that the security guard who discovered the device might have planted it to gain a reputation as a hero. The knotty story of that security guard, Richard Jewell, does not lend itself ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More