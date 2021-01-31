Social-Media Censors Emboldened

When English-speaking journalists complain about something on social media, social-media giants act. In another case, one of the most popular Facebook groups in Ireland — Ireland’s Eye — was shut down for spreading misinformation on COVID, along with several other groups. From what I can gather, it certainly did spread misinformation and some truly batty ideas. But then, it also seems to be a clearing house for noting — correctly — that the Irish government has routinely gotten things wrong on COVID-19. Like cutting off Parler, this decision is a way of feeding conspiracy theorists when you think you are fighting them.

Michael Brendan Dougherty is a senior writer at National Review Online . @michaelbd