Socialism or Economic Patriotism?

To the unpracticed observer, there’s not much to distinguish the policies of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, except one calls himself a socialist and the other doesn’t. Sanders gave a big socialist speech this week where he seemingly defined his program as FDR-style progressivism. So why go out of your way to call it “socialist,” a poisonous term in American politics? In terms of sheer branding here, Warren clearly has the better idea—when proposing an enormous aggrandizement of government in American life, it makes much more political sense to describe it as “economic patriotism.”

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. @richlowry