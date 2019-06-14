The Corner

Politics & Policy

Socialism or Economic Patriotism?

By

To the unpracticed observer, there’s not much to distinguish the policies of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, except one calls himself a socialist and the other doesn’t. Sanders gave a big socialist speech this week where he seemingly defined his program as FDR-style progressivism. So why go out of your way to call it “socialist,” a poisonous term in American politics? In terms of sheer branding here, Warren clearly has the better idea—when proposing an enormous aggrandizement of government in American life, it makes much more political sense to describe it as “economic patriotism.”

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. 

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More