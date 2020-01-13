The Corner

Politics & Policy

‘Society’s’ Job, and Paid Leave

By
Babies are pictured in a maternity ward at the Munich hospital ‘Rechts der Isar’ January 18, 2011. (Michaela Rehle/Reuters)

Upon reading Alexandra’s recent article detailing Republican efforts to craft a federal paid-parental-leave policy, I was reminded of a few people in the Harvard orbit with relevant stories on that score.

One is Alison Beard, a senior editor at the Harvard Business Review, who wrote this last January:

“[Feminist thinkers] assure me that the tension and guilt I feel as a working mother isn’t something I can relieve on my own or even with support from my family-focused husband, fabulous nanny, dear circle of sister-moms, and deeply empathetic boss and colleagues. It will take an entire society (perhaps one a little more like Sweden’s) to truly ease the burden.”

It would seem to me that it is not the province of “an entire society” to allay the feelings of “tension and guilt” felt by Alison Beard or any other “working mother.” Time is a finite commodity, with or without a federal paid-parental-leave policy. You cannot have it all, whether you’re a mother in Sweden, St. Louis, or South Sudan.

Former Harvard professor and current fledgling presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren wrote The Two-Income Trap in 2004 — a book that, were it written today, would end the author’s career in progressive politics. That comes to mind as a rejoinder to both Beard and Republican pols. Warren’s book advanced the argument that the post-1970s explosion in American households with two wage-earners resulted in soaring fixed costs for families, cost increases that wiped out much of their apparent gains in income. In a household with both parents in the workforce, child-care services otherwise provided by a stay-at-home parent were performed by hired help or day-care services, and the travel and associated expenses that inhere to full-time work created additional costs for families otherwise absent in the single-breadwinner model of domestic life.

Warren argued that having both parents in the workforce slashed the vital role of stay-at-home parents as automatic stabilizers — when a spouse fell ill, the domestic partner came to their aid; during hard economic times, the stay-at-home parent could enter the workforce to help bolster family income.

Comments

“A stay-at-home mother,” Warren wrote, “served as the family’s ultimate insurance against unemployment or disability — insurance that had a very real economic value even when it wasn’t drawn on.”

Instead of focusing on policy solutions that will make it easier for families to raise a family on one income, Republicans appear to have ceded that ground altogether. Would that they rediscover the virtues of that goal.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

Which Democrat Will Win in Iowa?

By
Grundy Center, Iowa One year ago, the conventional wisdom of some political pundits and at least a few (now former) Democratic presidential candidates held that Democratic voters had moved sharply to the left. Only a staunch progressive committed to Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, the thinking went, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Which Democrat Will Win in Iowa?

By
Grundy Center, Iowa One year ago, the conventional wisdom of some political pundits and at least a few (now former) Democratic presidential candidates held that Democratic voters had moved sharply to the left. Only a staunch progressive committed to Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, the thinking went, ... Read More
Music

Farewell to Rock’s Greatest Drummer (and Randian)

By
Neil Peart, the Canadian drummer and leader of the Seventies hard-rock band Rush, has died. Peart had battled brain cancer for three years. I saw Peart and his band perform at the now-demolished New Haven Coliseum during Rush's Power Windows tour in  1985 (I think), and he was even more phenomenal in person ... Read More
Music

Farewell to Rock’s Greatest Drummer (and Randian)

By
Neil Peart, the Canadian drummer and leader of the Seventies hard-rock band Rush, has died. Peart had battled brain cancer for three years. I saw Peart and his band perform at the now-demolished New Haven Coliseum during Rush's Power Windows tour in  1985 (I think), and he was even more phenomenal in person ... Read More
White House

How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi

By
Mitch McConnell was clear when he addressed the Senate on December 18: Any impeachment trial of President Trump would follow the precedent established by the trial of President Clinton 20 years ago. Clinton’s trial was divided into pieces. The Senate agreed unanimously to begin with a briefing, opening ... Read More
White House

How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi

By
Mitch McConnell was clear when he addressed the Senate on December 18: Any impeachment trial of President Trump would follow the precedent established by the trial of President Clinton 20 years ago. Clinton’s trial was divided into pieces. The Senate agreed unanimously to begin with a briefing, opening ... Read More
World

Advice for Meghan Markle

By
Meghan Markle certainly knows how to play her part. And she should — she wrote it, after all. Soon after getting engaged to the English prince, the Hollywood star announced her retirement from acting. It was an odd choice for a self-proclaimed progressive feminist: To marry into the most conservative ... Read More
World

Advice for Meghan Markle

By
Meghan Markle certainly knows how to play her part. And she should — she wrote it, after all. Soon after getting engaged to the English prince, the Hollywood star announced her retirement from acting. It was an odd choice for a self-proclaimed progressive feminist: To marry into the most conservative ... Read More
Music

RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020

By
Neil Ellwood Peart, a musician and writer, died on Tuesday after a years-long, private struggle with brain cancer. Born in Port Dalhousie, Ontario in 1952, Peart was best known as the lyricist and drummer for the Canadian hard-rock power trio Rush, which he joined in 1974, just before the band’s first ... Read More
Music

RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020

By
Neil Ellwood Peart, a musician and writer, died on Tuesday after a years-long, private struggle with brain cancer. Born in Port Dalhousie, Ontario in 1952, Peart was best known as the lyricist and drummer for the Canadian hard-rock power trio Rush, which he joined in 1974, just before the band’s first ... Read More
World

Brand Sussex

By
Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. First, there is our own Maddy Kearns, who has some advice for Markle. On Twitter, Antonia Garcia Martinez smartly observed: “The fact royals opt out of an hereditary aristocracy to launch some direct-to-consumer, spun-bulls***, goop-style lifestyle ... Read More
World

Brand Sussex

By
Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. First, there is our own Maddy Kearns, who has some advice for Markle. On Twitter, Antonia Garcia Martinez smartly observed: “The fact royals opt out of an hereditary aristocracy to launch some direct-to-consumer, spun-bulls***, goop-style lifestyle ... Read More