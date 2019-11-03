Ahmari’s Evolution

Sohrab Ahmari writes to correct my description of his politics during his post-Trotskyite, pre-whatever it is you want to call him now, intermediate phase as “libertarian.” “I never went through that phase,” he writes. Ross Douthat describes Ahmari during this period as an “ex-Marxist secular neoconservative at the Wall Street Journal,” which is really what I should have written, especially since the complexity of the formation would have made the joke I was making a little bit funnier. My apologies for the error; I hate to mischaracterize anybody’s views, knowing how annoying it is to have one’s views mischaracterized. Given Ahmari’s rate of revolution, I am confident that I will have another chance to get it right in 18 months or so.