The Corner

U.S.

Ahmari’s Evolution

By

Sohrab Ahmari writes to correct my description of his politics during his post-Trotskyite, pre-whatever it is you want to call him now, intermediate phase as “libertarian.” “I never went through that phase,” he writes. Ross Douthat describes Ahmari during this period as an “ex-Marxist secular neoconservative at the Wall Street Journal,” which is really what I should have written, especially since the complexity of the formation would have made the joke I was making a little bit funnier. My apologies for the error; I hate to mischaracterize anybody’s views, knowing how annoying it is to have one’s views mischaracterized. Given Ahmari’s rate of revolution, I am confident that I will have another chance to get it right in 18 months or so.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

Is California Becoming Premodern?

By
More than 2 million Californians were recently left without power after the state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric — which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year — preemptively shut down transmission lines in fear that they might spark fires during periods of high autumn winds. Consumers blame ... Read More
Elections

Cancel the Primaries

By
The Democratic primary campaign started in January, but it already feels as if it began in the late Jurassic period, and the first votes are still three months away. Primaries are a lot like Christmas: The shopping season begins way before, and things rarely live up to expectations. (I mean this in the secular ... Read More
Elections

The Reserve Army of the GOP

By
At first glance, President Trump’s reelection chances don’t look good. Stories about impeachment and presidential misbehavior dominate the news. Trump’s disapproval rating is high. Independent voters are against him. GOP congressmen are retiring from suburban districts that trend Democratic. The generic ... Read More
Sports

Rachel McKinnon Is a Cheat and a Bully

By
Rachel McKinnon -- the so-called defending “world champion” of women’s track cycling -- is a man. I’ll repeat that so my meaning cannot be misconstrued. He is a man. Maybe my kind-hearted reader is offended by this blunt phrasing. Why am I calling McKinnon a man -- when, perhaps for complicated ... Read More