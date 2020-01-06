The Corner

National Security & Defense

Soleimani Was a Political Killing, Not a Military One

By
President Donald Trump delivers remarks following the U.S. military airstrike against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, West Palm Beach, Fla., January 3, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

On the homepage, Rich writes that the Allied operation against Admiral Yamamoto presages the killing of Qasem Soleimani, but concedes that the cases “aren’t exactly parallel” because “we were in a declared war with Japan.” He also takes some issue with the word “assassination” in this context.

That the United States had declared war on Japan in the year before the Yamamoto operation seems to me much more significant than Rich here suggests. The difference is not a small one. It also is not one without a remedy: Congress could declare war on Iran, if it liked, or the Trump administration could seek a congressional authorization for making war on Iran, if it were so inclined. But it has not asked for such a thing.

Comments

The geometric metaphor does not quite tell the story here: Lines either are parallel or they are not, “not exactly parallel” being synonymous with “not parallel.” Looked at another way, the Yamamoto comparison emphasizes what is most troubling about the Soleimani assassination, which is, I think, the correct word. The United States was in a state of declared war with Japan, and targeting a senior military leader was a military operation with a military purpose. We are not in a state of war with Iran, declared or otherwise, and the killing of Soleimani was directed at political rather than military ends: It is not part of a military effort to vanquish the Iranian armed forces but part of a political project, the goal of which is to make such a military campaign unnecessary by terrifying Tehran into changing its policies. That is not necessarily illegitimate, but it is not really very much like killing an admiral in a state of open war.

Congress can declare war on Iran, as the Constitution empowers it to do, as it did in the case of Japan prior to the Yamamoto operation. Or it can decline to do so, which has been the case so far and which does not seem likely to change. The argument that this act of war against Iran is licensed by an ancient congressional authorization of force against the government of Saddam Hussein in Iraq is not especially strong. “If Congress won’t act, I will” was bad policy in the Obama administration, and it is bad policy in the Trump administration.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
World

How Will the Iranians Respond?

By
The targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani and a leading Iraqi militia leader has challenged the view that Iran is an all-powerful country that can strike terror throughout the Middle East region without repercussions to it and its leaders. President Donald Trump’s decision has been ... Read More
World

How Will the Iranians Respond?

By
The targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani and a leading Iraqi militia leader has challenged the view that Iran is an all-powerful country that can strike terror throughout the Middle East region without repercussions to it and its leaders. President Donald Trump’s decision has been ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Crosses the Red Line

By
The devil has a new companion. Qasem Soleimani is dead, killed Thursday by an American airstrike as he arrived in Baghdad airport to plan new attacks against the United States. As a matter of justice, it should have happened long ago. Soleimani’s hands were steeped in innocent blood. He has directed ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Crosses the Red Line

By
The devil has a new companion. Qasem Soleimani is dead, killed Thursday by an American airstrike as he arrived in Baghdad airport to plan new attacks against the United States. As a matter of justice, it should have happened long ago. Soleimani’s hands were steeped in innocent blood. He has directed ... Read More
World

Trump Calls the Ayatollah’s Bluff

By
The successful operation against Qassem Suleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is a stunning blow to international terrorism and a reassertion of American might. It will also test President Trump's Iran strategy. It is now Trump, not Ayatollah Khamenei, who has ascended a rung on the ladder of ... Read More
World

Trump Calls the Ayatollah’s Bluff

By
The successful operation against Qassem Suleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is a stunning blow to international terrorism and a reassertion of American might. It will also test President Trump's Iran strategy. It is now Trump, not Ayatollah Khamenei, who has ascended a rung on the ladder of ... Read More