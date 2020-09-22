Some Autumn Readings

That chill you feel in the air is not just New York Times reporters thinking about Amy Barrett. It’s fall. And with it has come the Fall 2020 issue of National Affairs.

Among the offerings in this issue:

Glenn Hubbard on how to address the downsides of trade and innovation

Daniel DiSalvo on the trouble with police unions

Eli Lehrer and Skipp Stitt on how cities should handle unionized workforces

Peter Wehner and Ian Tufts on why debt still matters

Jonathan Hartley on the weakness of modern monetary theory

Alex Entz on the future of the dollar

David Griffith and Mike Petrilli on the state of urban charter schools

Bruno Manno on social capital in education reform

Spencer Banzhaf on the market-friendly roots of carbon pricing

Josh Hammer on originalism and the power of precedent

Alexandra Hudson on the 20th anniversary of Bowling Alone

Ruth Wisse on the peculiar dark side of holocaust education

Steve Teles and Robert Saldin on the re-emergence of intra-party factions

Given the latest turn in our politics, you might also want to check out some of the rich trove of essays in our archives on Supreme Court confirmations and the power of the court, including:

There’s lots more, and you can find the archives here.

Happy reading.