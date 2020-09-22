The Corner

Politics & Policy

Some Autumn Readings

By

That chill you feel in the air is not just New York Times reporters thinking about Amy Barrett. It’s fall. And with it has come the Fall 2020 issue of National Affairs.

Comments

Among the offerings in this issue:

  • Glenn Hubbard on how to address the downsides of trade and innovation
  • Daniel DiSalvo on the trouble with police unions
  • Eli Lehrer and Skipp Stitt on how cities should handle unionized workforces
  • Peter Wehner and Ian Tufts on why debt still matters
  • Jonathan Hartley on the weakness of modern monetary theory
  • Alex Entz on the future of the dollar
  • David Griffith and Mike Petrilli on the state of urban charter schools
  • Bruno Manno on social capital in education reform
  • Spencer Banzhaf on the market-friendly roots of carbon pricing
  • Josh Hammer on originalism and the power of precedent
  • Alexandra Hudson on the 20th anniversary of Bowling Alone
  • Ruth Wisse on the peculiar dark side of holocaust education
  • Steve Teles and Robert Saldin on the re-emergence of intra-party factions

Given the latest turn in our politics, you might also want to check out some of the rich trove of essays in our archives on Supreme Court confirmations and the power of the court, including:

There’s lots more, and you can find the archives here.

Happy reading.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Yuval Levin is the director of social, cultural, and constitutional studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the editor of National Affairs.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

A Grand Bargain on the Supreme Court?

By
Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a handful of writers proposed a grand bargain on the Supreme Court. The deal would look something like this: In the Senate, which Republicans control 53-47, at least four GOP senators would refuse to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the election, ... Read More
Law & the Courts

A Grand Bargain on the Supreme Court?

By
Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a handful of writers proposed a grand bargain on the Supreme Court. The deal would look something like this: In the Senate, which Republicans control 53-47, at least four GOP senators would refuse to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the election, ... Read More
Media

The Attacks on Judge Barrett Have Already Started

By
Some left-wingers aren’t waiting for Judge Amy Barrett to be nominated to the Supreme Court to start attacking her. The attacks over the last few days have been steeped in anti-Catholicism, other types of bigotry, and lazy error. A headline at the left-wing website Refinery29 called her “the Potential RBG ... Read More
Media

The Attacks on Judge Barrett Have Already Started

By
Some left-wingers aren’t waiting for Judge Amy Barrett to be nominated to the Supreme Court to start attacking her. The attacks over the last few days have been steeped in anti-Catholicism, other types of bigotry, and lazy error. A headline at the left-wing website Refinery29 called her “the Potential RBG ... Read More