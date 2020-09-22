Some Autumn Readings

That chill you feel in the air is not just New York Times reporters thinking about Amy Barrett. It’s fall. And with it has come the Fall 2020 issue of National Affairs.
Among the offerings in this issue:
- Glenn Hubbard on how to address the downsides of trade and innovation
- Daniel DiSalvo on the trouble with police unions
- Eli Lehrer and Skipp Stitt on how cities should handle unionized workforces
- Peter Wehner and Ian Tufts on why debt still matters
- Jonathan Hartley on the weakness of modern monetary theory
- Alex Entz on the future of the dollar
- David Griffith and Mike Petrilli on the state of urban charter schools
- Bruno Manno on social capital in education reform
- Spencer Banzhaf on the market-friendly roots of carbon pricing
- Josh Hammer on originalism and the power of precedent
- Alexandra Hudson on the 20th anniversary of Bowling Alone
- Ruth Wisse on the peculiar dark side of holocaust education
- Steve Teles and Robert Saldin on the re-emergence of intra-party factions
Given the latest turn in our politics, you might also want to check out some of the rich trove of essays in our archives on Supreme Court confirmations and the power of the court, including:
- Michael Greve on the legitimacy of the Roberts Court, from earlier this year
- John Grove on how the Court might be reformed, from earlier this year
- Randy Barnett and Josh Blackmun on what confirmation hearings should be, from 2016
- Josh Hawley (yes, that Josh Hawley, then a lowly law professor) on why the Court has too much power, from 2012
There’s lots more, and you can find the archives here.
Happy reading.