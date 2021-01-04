Some Bits of Vaccine News

Some items that have caught my eye over the past few days:

After the slow start over the holidays, states seem to be doing a better job of sticking needles in peoples’ arms. Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker says states have used about a third of the doses they have, amounting to more than 1 percent of the whole population. Keep going!

Something states absolutely must avoid is letting doses expire. Andrew Cuomo’s threats of million-dollar fines for providers who break the government’s prioritization order are probably a bad way to achieve that. Prioritization is important, but if a shot is about to expire, just grab a pizza-delivery guy off the street and stick him with it .

In the vaccines’ trials, people were given two doses about a month apart. That’s the schedule we’ve tested most rigorously and can be most confident in. However, we also know that a single dose of the vaccine is pretty effective for some time, likely at least two to three months. As a result, there’s a big push for governments to focus on getting as many people the first dose as possible, and to worry about second doses as more supply becomes available — rather than holding a second dose in reserve for every first dose given, as under current practice.

Another possibility is simply cutting the Moderna vaccine’s doses in half . There’s evidence that half-doses are about as effective as full ones.