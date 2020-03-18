Some Mood Music for the Apocalypse

One of the important things I’ve learned working from home over the years is that the right music is essential for productivity. Here are few pieces that I play while reading the news:
- A chamber symphony playing Shoshtakovich’s powerful “Quartet No. 8”
- The first song off of Black Sabbath’s self-titled album
- David Bowie’s “Warszawa“
- Joy Division’s “Atmosphere“
- Krzysztof Penderecki’s most famous, and most terrifying, piece, “Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima”
- And, obviously, Carl Orff’s “O Fortuna” from Carmina Burana
