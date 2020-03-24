The Corner

Some Non-Corona Reading

It’s hard to notice, given all there is to worry about just now, but spring is here. And among other things, that means the spring 2020 issue of National Affairs has arrived.

It’s not about the virus (though there are certainly valuable things to read in our archives about public-health challenges, and you can see all that my AEI colleagues are writing about the pandemic here), but it’s about some enduring governing challenges that haven’t gone away in this period.

Among the offerings in this issue:

  • Rick Hess on the Right’s education agenda
  • Jason Delisle on the real cost of free college
  • Daniel Disalvo on public-sector unions after Janus
  • Sally Satel on the strange evolution of vaping
  • Robert Cherry on how to help struggling black communities
  • Arthur Rizer, Nila Bala, and Emily Mooney on ways to fix probation
  • Richard Reinsch on the capitalism debates
  • William Haun on religious liberty and the common good
  • Ryan Anderson on our proxy wars over religion
  • Checker Finn and Leslie Lenkowsky on inconvenient facts and public policy
  • George Thomas on constitutional law as civic education
  • Adam Garfinkle on challenges to deep literacy

Read in good health.

Yuval Levin is the director of social, cultural, and constitutional studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the editor of National Affairs.

