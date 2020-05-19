Some Reading on the State of Journalism

Ben Smith, writing in the New York Times, has taken a look at Ronan Farrow’s reporting and found it wanting in places.

Here’s how the conversation is going:

New York Times: Ronan Farrow indulges in unsupported conspiracy theories.

Social media: The New York Times joins the conspiracy against Ronan Farrow.

Inevitable.

Ben Smith’s report is worth reading. So is Glenn Greenwald’s expansion on “resistance journalism.”

There are two main problems with high-quality American journalism: One of them is supply, and the other one is demand.