Some Summer Reading

Summer is here, and that means the summer issue of National Affairs is, too. This one is really packed with fantastic essays, including:

Jason Delisle and Preston Cooper on why the progressive narrative about higher ed is wrong

Steven Camarota on why immigration won’t make our workforce younger

Stephen Eide on why it makes sense to segment social services

Mike Watson on the history of industrial policy

Keith Rothfus on how to fix the House of Representatives

Mark Strand and Timothy Lang on the value and limits of nondelegation

Philip Wallach on why a divided society needs a functional legislature

Benjamin Zycher on the case for climate-change realism

James Patterson on wokeness as a religious establishment

Philip K. Howard on our vacuum of authority

Daniel Stid on what statesmanship would mean now

Tony Mills on why liberalism needs republicanism

Andy Smarick on how to rescue political rhetoric

If that’s not beach reading, I don’t know what is.

Here’s where you can find it all.