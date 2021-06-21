Some Summer Reading

The Corner

Summer is here, and that means the summer issue of National Affairs is, too. This one is really packed with fantastic essays, including:

  • Jason Delisle and Preston Cooper on why the progressive narrative about higher ed is wrong
  • Steven Camarota on why immigration won’t make our workforce younger
  • Stephen Eide on why it makes sense to segment social services
  • Mike Watson on the history of industrial policy
  • Keith Rothfus on how to fix the House of Representatives
  • Mark Strand and Timothy Lang on the value and limits of nondelegation
  • Philip Wallach on why a divided society needs a functional legislature
  • Benjamin Zycher on the case for climate-change realism
  • James Patterson on wokeness as a religious establishment
  • Philip K. Howard on our vacuum of authority
  • Daniel Stid on what statesmanship would mean now
  • Tony Mills on why liberalism needs republicanism
  • Andy Smarick on how to rescue political rhetoric

If that’s not beach reading, I don’t know what is.

Here’s where you can find it all.

