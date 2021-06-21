Some Summer Reading

Summer is here, and that means the summer issue of National Affairs is, too. This one is really packed with fantastic essays, including:
- Jason Delisle and Preston Cooper on why the progressive narrative about higher ed is wrong
- Steven Camarota on why immigration won’t make our workforce younger
- Stephen Eide on why it makes sense to segment social services
- Mike Watson on the history of industrial policy
- Keith Rothfus on how to fix the House of Representatives
- Mark Strand and Timothy Lang on the value and limits of nondelegation
- Philip Wallach on why a divided society needs a functional legislature
- Benjamin Zycher on the case for climate-change realism
- James Patterson on wokeness as a religious establishment
- Philip K. Howard on our vacuum of authority
- Daniel Stid on what statesmanship would mean now
- Tony Mills on why liberalism needs republicanism
- Andy Smarick on how to rescue political rhetoric
If that’s not beach reading, I don’t know what is.
