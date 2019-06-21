Some Summer Reading

Summer is upon us, and with it the Summer 2019 issue of National Affairs. Among the offerings this time:

Josh McGee on the state of state pension systems

Rick Hess and J. Grant Addison on busting the college-industrial complex

Rafi Eis on what’s gone wrong in education theory

Daniel Gade on empowering veterans

Devorah Goldman on physician burnout

Daniel Semelsberger and Arthur Rizer on police norms

Salim Furth on the economics of neighborhoods

Patrick Brown on the darker side of social capital

Joshua Mitchell on the meaning of identity politics

Jon Shields on marriage, religion, and James Q. Wilson

Algis Valiunas on Americans’ changing tastes in murderous fiction

Philip Jeffery on culture policy

Some are open to all, others only to subscribers. And here is where you can subscribe. Happy reading.