Some Summer Reading

Summer is upon us, and with it the Summer 2019 issue of National Affairs. Among the offerings this time:
- Josh McGee on the state of state pension systems
- Rick Hess and J. Grant Addison on busting the college-industrial complex
- Rafi Eis on what’s gone wrong in education theory
- Daniel Gade on empowering veterans
- Devorah Goldman on physician burnout
- Daniel Semelsberger and Arthur Rizer on police norms
- Salim Furth on the economics of neighborhoods
- Patrick Brown on the darker side of social capital
- Joshua Mitchell on the meaning of identity politics
- Jon Shields on marriage, religion, and James Q. Wilson
- Algis Valiunas on Americans’ changing tastes in murderous fiction
- Philip Jeffery on culture policy
Some are open to all, others only to subscribers.
