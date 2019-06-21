The Corner

Some Summer Reading

Summer is upon us, and with it the Summer 2019 issue of National Affairs. Among the offerings this time:

  • Josh McGee on the state of state pension systems
  • Rick Hess and J. Grant Addison on busting the college-industrial complex
  • Rafi Eis on what’s gone wrong in education theory
  • Daniel Gade on empowering veterans
  • Devorah Goldman on physician burnout
  • Daniel Semelsberger and Arthur Rizer on police norms
  • Salim Furth on the economics of neighborhoods
  • Patrick Brown on the darker side of social capital
  • Joshua Mitchell on the meaning of identity politics
  • Jon Shields on marriage, religion, and James Q. Wilson
  • Algis Valiunas on Americans’ changing tastes in murderous fiction
  • Philip Jeffery on culture policy

Some are open to all, others only to subscribers. And here is where you can subscribe. Happy reading.

