Some Very English Chaos

From Brexit to impeachment, scenes of political chaos, incompetence, and inflated self-importance tend to evoke more anger than amusement. There are consequences, after all. But a recent online meeting of a parish council in Cheshire, England — which has now been watched millions of times across the world — is something else.

The planning and environment committee of the town parish council called a Zoom meeting “following the refusal of the council chairman to call such a meeting.” Watch and enjoy: