Someday, Will We Look Back at This as Madness or as an Unacceptably Limited Menu of Options?

Pronoun choices at Georgia State University https://t.co/edID5hVnFL pic.twitter.com/czG4XvsucX
— Mark J. Perry (@Mark_J_Perry) December 6, 2020
Most Popular
Amy Coney Barrett Wasn’t a Trump Rubber Stamp After All
The Supreme Court this week rejected a Republican bid to undo the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. No one on the Court dissented -- and “no one” includes the newest associate justice, Amy Coney Barrett. This is somewhat confusing when we consider that one of the central accusations ... Read More
Feds, States Sue to Break Up Facebook
The Federal Trade Commission and 48 state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, which, if successful, could lead to the first court-ordered breakup of a U.S. corporation in a decade. The lawsuit claims that Facebook has engaged in anticompetitive practices and attempted to ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Video
‘No’ to General Austin
Joe Biden intends to nominate General Lloyd J. Austin III for secretary of defense. The nomination should be rejected. There isn’t much wrong with General Austin, save the fact that he is General Austin. U.S. law requires a seven-year gap between active-duty military service and serving as secretary of ... Read More
Our Brave New Biden World
America traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality. Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but ... Read More
The Dumb Statistical Argument in Texas’s Election Lawsuit
These claims rocketed around the Twittersphere yesterday (citations removed): Expert analysis using a commonly accepted statistical test further raises serious questions as to the integrity of this election. The probability of former Vice President Biden winning the popular vote in the four Defendant States ... Read More
No to Becerra
‘Now that the campaign is over, what is the people’s will? What is our mandate?” Joe Biden asked in his November 7 victory speech. “Americans have called on us to marshal the forces of decency and the forces of fairness. To marshal the forces of science and the forces of hope in the great battles of our ... Read More
The First Rattle in the Engine of the Biden Administration
Back on November 23, after President-elect Biden selected Anthony J. Blinken for secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national-security adviser, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as ambassador to the United Nations, I wrote, “as far as Democratic selections go, Biden could do a lot worse.” And since then . . . ... Read More
Hunter Biden Says Feds Investigating His ‘Tax Affairs’
Hunter Biden, son of incoming president Joe Biden, said on Wednesday that federal investigators are conducting a probe into his taxes. The investigation by the FBI and IRS started in 2018 and concern's Hunter Biden's business dealings in China, CNN reported. Investigators are looking into whether those ... Read More
Assessing Biden’s Defense Secretary Pick
On the menu today: Why Lloyd Austin should be confirmed or rejected upon his merits and not upon his time out of uniform; laying out why we’re having a spike in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from the coronavirus. (Hint: It’s not the guy down the street who doesn’t wear a mask when he’s going for a ... Read More
