Someday, Will We Look Back at This as Madness or as an Unacceptably Limited Menu of Options?

Law & the Courts

Feds, States Sue to Break Up Facebook

By
The Federal Trade Commission and 48 state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, which, if successful, could lead to the first court-ordered breakup of a U.S. corporation in a decade. The lawsuit claims that Facebook has engaged in anticompetitive practices and attempted to ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Our Brave New Biden World

By
America traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality. Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No to Becerra

By
‘Now that the campaign is over, what is the people’s will? What is our mandate?” Joe Biden asked in his November 7 victory speech. “Americans have called on us to marshal the forces of decency and the forces of fairness. To marshal the forces of science and the forces of hope in the great battles of our ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Assessing Biden’s Defense Secretary Pick

By
On the menu today: Why Lloyd Austin should be confirmed or rejected upon his merits and not upon his time out of uniform; laying out why we’re having a spike in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from the coronavirus. (Hint: It’s not the guy down the street who doesn’t wear a mask when he’s going for a ... Read More
