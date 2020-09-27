If it is true that rioters are using cans of tuna as weapons, I hope one of them had the wit to pick up a tin, pull down his mask a bit, smirk at the goon next to him and shout, “Sorry, Charlie!” before launching. It would almost be worth it.

The president says that the ballistic advantage of a tuna can is that you can throw it farther than you can a can of soup. Maybe. But I think we have an opportunity: Forget the debates, and forget the election: Let’s get Donald Trump and Joe Biden together and see who can throw a can of tuna farther. It would hardly be dumber than the election we’re going to have.