The Corner

Elections

‘Sorry, Charlie’

By

If it is true that rioters are using cans of tuna as weapons, I hope one of them had the wit to pick up a tin, pull down his mask a bit, smirk at the goon next to him and shout, “Sorry, Charlie!” before launching. It would almost be worth it.

Comments

The president says that the ballistic advantage of a tuna can is that you can throw it farther than you can a can of soup. Maybe. But I think we have an opportunity: Forget the debates, and forget the election: Let’s get Donald Trump and Joe Biden together and see who can throw a can of tuna farther. It would hardly be dumber than the election we’re going to have.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

World

Europe Makes Its Choice

By
The president of the European Council does not usually make news when addressing the UN General Assembly. In fact, the current occupant of the post, Charles Michel might be used to giving UN addresses that attract minimal attention. He is, after all, a former prime minister of Belgium. However, today was ... Read More
World

Europe Makes Its Choice

By
The president of the European Council does not usually make news when addressing the UN General Assembly. In fact, the current occupant of the post, Charles Michel might be used to giving UN addresses that attract minimal attention. He is, after all, a former prime minister of Belgium. However, today was ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Judge Barrett on the Second Amendment

By
Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s impressive dissent in Kanter v. Barr (pp. 27-64) illustrates both her fidelity to the Supreme Court’s landmark Second Amendment ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) and her masterful application of the constitutional methodology of originalism. Rickey I. Kanter pleaded ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Judge Barrett on the Second Amendment

By
Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s impressive dissent in Kanter v. Barr (pp. 27-64) illustrates both her fidelity to the Supreme Court’s landmark Second Amendment ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) and her masterful application of the constitutional methodology of originalism. Rickey I. Kanter pleaded ... Read More
Law & the Courts

On Judge Barrett, Let’s Tell the Truth

By
Once when I was a kid, my dad held up three fingers and asked, “Does this two look like a three?” Little did I know that this attempted sleight of hand would become a regular feature of the process for appointing federal judges. Watch for it in the days ahead as the Senate considers President Donald Trump’s ... Read More
Law & the Courts

On Judge Barrett, Let’s Tell the Truth

By
Once when I was a kid, my dad held up three fingers and asked, “Does this two look like a three?” Little did I know that this attempted sleight of hand would become a regular feature of the process for appointing federal judges. Watch for it in the days ahead as the Senate considers President Donald Trump’s ... Read More
World

War in the Desert, 21st-Century Style

By
The explosive sound of an Israeli Merkava IV tank firing reverberated from behind a hillside, a cloud of dust marking where the shell had been fired from. The shell flew across a field of shrubs and landed in the distance. Then another tank targeted the same location. The symphony of firing continued for ten ... Read More
World

War in the Desert, 21st-Century Style

By
The explosive sound of an Israeli Merkava IV tank firing reverberated from behind a hillside, a cloud of dust marking where the shell had been fired from. The shell flew across a field of shrubs and landed in the distance. Then another tank targeted the same location. The symphony of firing continued for ten ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

Exclusive: Vox’s Secret Edit Test

By
Hello and welcome to the final stage of the hiring process at Vox! (Motto: Making Gen Z a little dumber since 2014). If you’ve made it this far, only one stage awaits you before you can join our crew of budding public intellectuals so that you, too, can be paid to state with absolute metaphysical certainty ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

Exclusive: Vox’s Secret Edit Test

By
Hello and welcome to the final stage of the hiring process at Vox! (Motto: Making Gen Z a little dumber since 2014). If you’ve made it this far, only one stage awaits you before you can join our crew of budding public intellectuals so that you, too, can be paid to state with absolute metaphysical certainty ... Read More