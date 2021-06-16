I find it odd that the New York Times chose to put forth a “triumphant” (Oliver Darcy, CNN), full six-column headline trumpeting: “‘Momentous’: New York and California Open” today. I live in New York City, and it’s pretty hard to identify anything that is different.

In California, the Times actually had to send out a team of reporters to try to find evidence that anything much had changed. So which is it: Huge, “triumphant” six-column-headline news or . . . no actual news at all?

“My colleagues reporting on California’s big reopening found much the same around the state: Depending on where …