The Corner

Health Care

Sorry, NYT: Trump Is Right about Medicare Advantage

By

A few weeks ago, President Trump tweeted, “Under my Administration, Medicare Advantage premiums next year will be their lowest in the last 13 years. We are providing GREAT healthcare to our Seniors. We cannot let the radical socialists take that away through Medicare for All!”

Comments

In the New York Times, Linda Qiu writes that Trump is wrong.

Though Mr. Sanders’s legislation would eliminate Medicare Advantage, current enrollees would receive more benefits under a single-payer system — contrary to Mr. Trump’s suggestion that they would lose their coverage. On average, Medicare Advantage premiums cost $29 a month while Mr. Sanders’s plan eliminates premiums and covers dental, vision and long-term care and hearing aids.

To Qiu’s credit, she quotes Trump’s tweet in full. Anyone who reads it can see that Trump was not claiming that seniors would lose their Medicare Advantage plans and have no coverage; he was saying, entirely accurately, that they would lose their Medicare Advantage plans. He was also stating his opinion that Medicare Advantage plans have been pretty good for their beneficiaries: an opinion with which most of those beneficiaries agree.

Whether Medicare Advantage participants would end up with better coverage if their current plans were no longer allowed as an option, as Qiu suggests, is debatable. They may well find that their access to specialists has been reduced.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Elections

How States Like Virginia Go Blue

By
So this is what it feels like to live in a lab experiment. As a native Virginian, I’ve watched my state come full circle. The last time Democrats enjoyed the amount of power in the Old Dominion that they won on Tuesday, I was entering middle school in Fairfax County. In 1993 the governor was a Democrat, one ... Read More
Elections

Democratic Denial

By
One point I'd draw out from David Harsanyi's post below: It has been more than thirty years since a Democratic presidential nominee failed to make it to the White House and thought the loss was legitimate. Read More
Elections

Religious-Freedom Voters Will Vote Trump

By
The late Supreme Court Justice Frank Murphy wrote, "Freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and freedom of religion all have a double aspect — freedom of thought and freedom of action.” To which one should be able to add, freedom of inaction -- meaning that absent a compelling state interest, people should ... Read More
Books, Arts & Manners

Why Study Latin?

By
Oxford professor Nicola Gardini urges people to read and study Latin. He believes that Latin is the antidote for the modern age, which seems transfixed by the spontaneous, the easy, and the ephemeral. His new book, Long Live Latin: The Pleasures of a Useless Language, argues that Latin combines truth and ... Read More