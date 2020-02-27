The Corner

Elections

Could Biden Win Big in South Carolina?

By

Biden for the first time since voting started has some genuine momentum.

His debate performance this week was good by Biden standards; he got the endorsement of Rep. Clyburn; his moving answer at a CNN townhall to a question from a pastor who lost his wife in the Charleston church shooting has been rightly praised.

Now, there’s a couple of polls showing him ahead by 16 and 20 points in South Carolina (another has him ahead by only 4). A blowout could get him a big delegate haul on Saturday night.

Then, he’d hope the victory shakes something loose on Super Tuesday, where he’s under-organized and underfunded and been losing to Bernie pretty much everywhere outside the South. Failing that, if he can establish himself as the clear anti-Bernie candidate, he’d at least have time to try to run him down as the field presumably narrows.

