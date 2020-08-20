Speak for America

Former president Ronald Reagan speaks at the opening of his library in Simi, Calif., in 1991. (Gary Cameron / Reuters)

Everyone is down on political conventions, pretty much — I mean the traditional convention, with its pageantry, goofy hats, balloon drop, and such. Apparently, those days are over (pandemic or no pandemic). From now on, the conventions will be different.

I accept this, I guess, but I have a great fondness for the traditional political convention. I will miss these affairs. And I begin my Impromptus column today with a fond look back.

My first convention, I’m pretty sure, was the Republican convention of 1976, held in Kansas City. I was twelve, and listened to the convention on the radio (from Maine). Thought it was pretty exciting.

What else is in that column? Many things, many topics, as usual — including our current election. The Republican nominee, President Trump, said, “The only way we lose the election is if the election is rigged.” In my view, that’s a lousy thing for a leader in our democracy to say.

Can you imagine how we righties would react if a Democrat said it?

Then there is the matter of Trump and Vladimir Putin — always a sore subject (for some of us). In 2007, the American sent the Russian a letter, saying, “As you probably have heard, I am a big fan of yours!” He underlined those last words: “I am a big fan of yours!”

On the subject of Edward Snowden, I quote Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, who, in 2016, said, “Edward Snowden is a traitor who is currently under the care, custody, and control of Russian security services.”

Cotton went on to say that Snowden had done “irreparable harm to U.S. national security.” Also: “Any thought to pardoning Edward Snowden should be immediately dismissed by President Obama, or anybody seeking to hold the office of the president.”

I further touch on Belarus, where the dictator, Lukashenko, is willing to smash as many faces as he can to remain in power. He is virtually friendless in the democratic world.

Two months ago, Viktor Orban paid Lukashenko a visit in Minsk. The Hungarian said that it was an “honor” to do so. He also said that he would work to lift EU sanctions on Belarus, etc. This is par for the course.

My column also touches on some new GOP House nominees; an ancient mariner; the late Brent Scowcroft; and language. What about language in particular? Well, the words “technocrat” and “technocratic,” for one thing. Also, some phrases that live in our ear or head because of song lyrics.

But back to something less lighthearted: Belarus. National Review published an editorial on the subject yesterday, saying, in part, that

the president of the United States should speak up for the people of Belarus and their rights. He should place this country on the side of their cause. We urged that he do the same for Hong Kong. The United States should stand for freedom, democracy, and human rights against the tyrants and torturers. In this way, we will be true to ourselves. It is hard to be genuinely American otherwise.

Last night, a friend and I were recalling a dramatic episode in the House of Commons, unfolding in September 1939. The prime minister, Neville Chamberlain, had spoken. (He was a Conservative, as you remember.) Ordinarily, Clement Attlee, the Labour leader, would have spoken, but he was absent, so a colleague, Arthur Greenwood, rose in his place.

Greenwood announced that he was speaking for Labour. Across the floor, a dissident Conservative, Leo Amery, cried out, “Speak for England!”

The president of the United States seems disinclined to speak for American ideals in the matter of Belarus, etc. Freedom, democracy, and human rights do not seem to be in his repertoire. There is ample evidence on this question. But there are other people in our government, other leaders in our country.

Must Republicans remain mute? On the campaign trail in 2016, Senator Marco Rubio used to speak of “the children of Reagan.” I hope that these “children,” these men and women, can find their voices, somehow.