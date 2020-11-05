Spoiler Alert

It looks probable that in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, the share of the vote won by the Libertarian Party candidate, Jo Jorgensen (of Libertyville!), will be larger than the difference between Donald Trump’s take and Joe Biden’s take. One likely reaction to this will be: “Stupid Libertarians! Why you gotta be such spoilers?” A better reaction, especially for Republicans, would be to give libertarians something more attractive for which to vote than the Libertarian Party, the attractions of which are limited.

Advertisement

If only there were some model of conservative fusion between libertarians and traditionalists!