Sponsoring a Flag at Today’s Inauguration Sends a Donation to Planned Parenthood

The “Field of flags” on the National Mall in front of the Capitol building ahead of inauguration ceremonies in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2021. (Allison Shelley/Reuters)

The Biden Inaugural Committee is hosting a symbolic “Field of Flags on the National Mall” display on the National Mall for today’s inauguration. The display will include nearly 200,000 American flags planted in the Mall to symbolize the many people who can’t be present at the ceremony today due to COVID-19 and security concerns.

As part of the display, the committee is offering individuals the chance to donate and sponsor a flag planted on the Mall. “Make a contribution of any amount to any of the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s partners in service today to become an official Field of Flags sponsor,” the solicitation reads.

The only catch? Unless donors pay careful attention and alter the default settings of the donation platform, the amount they give will automatically be split evenly among nearly 100 Democratic and progressive political-action groups, including one notable name: the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Meanwhile, the fine print at the bottom of the fundraising page offers this information: “You’ll receive emails from Planned Parenthood organizations.”

In other words, Americans who quickly make a donation to sponsor a flag on the Mall might very well unwittingly contribute to the nation’s largest, most profitable abortion corporation — and they have no choice but to opt in to that corporation’s email subscription list. This isn’t terribly surprising considering that such a fundraising drive is being sponsored by the committee for an incoming administration that Planned Parenthood’s executives are busy helping to staff.